Don't get me wrong: Taylor Swift's performance of “Blank Space” was good. But Lorde stole the show.

The Kiwi singer performed her “Hunger Games: Mockingjay” song “Yellow Flicker Beat” for the first time at tonight's ceremony, thrilling us all with her on-stage flailing and hair-flipping wonderment. Truly, it was a standout, show-stopping moment. That Courtney Love-esque lipstick smear at the end was pure magic.

Watch it below. You are hers now.

https://dailymotion.com/video/x2awnqv