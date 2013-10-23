Lorde’s ‘Royals’ rules at no. 1 for fourth straight week

#Katy Perry #Justin Timberlake #Lady Gaga #Jay Z #Miley Cyrus
10.23.13 5 years ago

Lorde”s “Royals” logs its fourth week atop the Billboard Hot 100, giving the New Zealand singer the longest reign by a female artist in the top spot this year.  We have to go back to last summer when Carly Rae Jepsen”s “Call Me Maybe”  ruled at No. 1. for nine weeks to find a longer stint by a female.

Katy Perry, whose new album, “Prism,” came out Tuesday (23), claims two spots on the Hot 100- her former No. 1, “Roar,” is at No. 2, while new single “Unconditionally” bows at No. 54.

“Roar” switches places with Miley Cyrus”s “Wrecking Ball,” which drops to No. 3.

Avicii”s “Wake Me Up!” remains at No. 4, while Drake”s “Hold On, We”re Going Home” (featuring Majid Jordan)” holds at No. 5, according to Billboard.

Ylvis”s “The Fox”  stays at No. 6, while Eminem”s new single, “Rap God” bows on the chart at No. 7, the only new entry into the Top 10.

Otherwise, Jay Z”s “Holy Grail” (featuring Justin Timberlake) slides 7-8, Lady Gaga”s “Applause” drops 8-9 and Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines”  slips 9-10 in its 21st week in the Top 10.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Justin Timberlake#Lady Gaga#Jay Z#Miley Cyrus
TAGSAVICIIBILLBOARD HOT 100carly rae jepsenJay ZJUSTIN TIMBERLAKEKATY PERRYLADY GAGALORDEMiley CyrusROYALSYLVIS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP