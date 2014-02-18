‘Lost’ actor Dylan Minnette joins Jack Black’s ‘Goosebumps’

#Goosebumps
02.18.14

(CBR) The “Goosebumps” movie is actively moving forward, it seems, as a new actor has been added to the Jack Black-led cast: Dylan Minnette, a young actor whose credits include “Lost” and “Let Me In”.

According to Deadline, Minnette will play Zach Cooper, a young boy who moves with his family from New York to tranquil Greendale, Maryland. There, he learns that his neighbor is none other than “Goosebumps” author R.L. Stine, played by Black. Zach and Stine team up with the author”s niece, Hannah, when a demonic dummy named Slappy unleashes all of the monsters from Stine”s mind into the real world.

“Goosebumps” marks the latest notable role for Minnette, who recently appeared on “Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” as villain-in-training Donnie “Blizzard” Gill. It”s also a graduation and homecoming of sorts, as Minnette has appeared in two episodes of “R.L. Stine”s The Haunting Hour”, airing on The Hub Network.

