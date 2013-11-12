‘Lost’ and ‘Buffy’ vet Drew Goddard to write ‘Daredevil’ for Marvel and Netflix

What do we call these Marvel mini-series events that have been announced?
They’re not movies, of course, but they’re not conventional TV projects, either. They’re small and self-contained and also part of a larger plan that builds to a brand-new group for Marvel, the Defenders. Netflix is planning to release them, and I assume that means we’ll get each of the programs in a batch so we can binge-watch if we want. It should make for a very different type of conversation than we’re having week to week about “Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.” I’m sure they want these to land in a very different way, and a big part of that is going to be what sort of talent they attach to each of the shows.
Sign #1 that they’re doing it right: Drew Goddard will be writing “Daredevil,” set to run for thirteen episodes. They’re looking to do series of the same length starring Luke Cage, Iron Fist and Jessica Jones, and then they’ll do a cross-over event with all four of them together. It sounds like all of the shows will be set in the same corner of the Marvel Universe, New York’s Hell’s Kitchen, and I like the idea of painting in some of the grittier details of what’s happening in this world using these characters.
Goddard is an exciting choice for so many reasons. He’s a damn fine writer, and he has proven time and again that he understands how to use TV and the specific type of serialized storytelling that it represents to maximum effect. More than that, though, he’s a rabid “Daredevil” fan, and I suspect that combination of his innate talent and his passion for this character are going to give him at least a shot at getting it right.
I didn’t write about the Netflix/Marvel deal when it happened because our own Greg Ellwood and Dan Fienberg covered it so well, but the characters they’ve chosen here seem very carefully calibrated to work on a smaller scale in a way that should pay off well. Daredevil on the bigscreen almost seems like a losing battle. If you tell a good focused small-scale Daredevil story, it isn’t big enough for a movie, and if you pump the story up too much, it loses much of what makes Daredevil so interesting in the first place.
I consider this very good news, and a hell of a start for this particular next step in them bringing their characters to life the right way. The shows won’t start airing until 2015, and there’s no word yet which order things will air.
Unless I’m misreading TheWrap’s story, Goddard is still *in negotiations* and not a done deal. (Just came from Bleeding Cool and they got this wrong as well.)
He certainly would be a great choice for the series, but this underscores my previous concerns that Netflix greenlit this project without any creatives in place. Hopefully everything works out!
Good news! Now get Tim Minear involved on Iron Fist or Luke Cage…
Hum, yes the order in which the shows will come out have been given: daredevil, jessica jones, iron fist, luke cage and the defenders.
Hire The Raid’s Gareth Evans to direct DD! No, wait, Iron Fist!
I think this kind of series is better suited to fit the needs of a Daredevil story. A lot of the best Daredevil stories don’t even involve super villains, and some of them feature little to no action. I could see this basically being a lawyer show with a bit of action/adventure thrown in once or twice an hour and it being pretty good.
The only thing I’m wondering about is the Hell’s Kitchen setting. Unless these are period pieces, and I’m guessing if they’re set in the same universe as the Marvel movies and Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D. that they aren’t, Hell’s Kitchen doesn’t seem like that interesting of a setting. It’s nowhere near as dangerous as it once was, it’s pretty safe to hang out over there at basically any time without having to be more worried than you would be pretty much anywhere else in Manhattan. I think the worst thing about it these days are there aren’t too many great places to eat in the area.
So long as Chitauri didn’t attack New York in the real world last year and there’s no Stark Tower in Manhattan, I think Goddard will be fine setting the show in Hell’s Kitchen. The show can create an alternate version of Hell’s Kitchen that is more dangerous than the one you’re describing because the current state of Hell’s Kitchen has little to do with the show’s version of Hell’s Kitchen. All that matters to the show is the name and the history, they can make up how it looks in the present in the world they’re presenting.
I was assuming that the show would take place in the same universe as the movies and other TV show, so presumably there is a Stark tower in New York.
That’s my point. There’s a Stark Tower in fictional Marvel Universe New York. That’s the New York that was attacked by Chitauri. Real world New York have Stark Tower and wasn’t attacked by Chitauri, so the current resurgence of Hell’s Kitchen isn’t germane to something set in the Marvel universe. In the Marvel Universe, it can be filled with poverty.
Sorry, my above post should have read “Real world New York doesn’t have Stark Tower.” I realized my mistake just as I hit reply.
Those are good points, and I guess they could use the Chitari attack as something that plunged the area back in to chaos.
Fantastic news! Love Goddard’s stuff. Sounds like a perfect fit. Can’t wait for these shows!
I’m especially pumped about Daredevil.
Frank Miller and Brain Bendis’s work on the character made him as compelling as Batman – maybe more.
And I think a 13-series TV show might better suit a great DD story.