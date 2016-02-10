Lost ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ scenes prove it is Robin Williams’ most emotional movie

02.10.16 2 years ago

I tend to remember the 1993 comedy Mrs. Doubtfire thanks to its flashy trailers, which included Robin Williams vacuuming saucily in schoolmarm drag while “Dude Looks Like a Lady” played. Though he was disguising himself as a woman in order to hang out with his kids amid a bad divorce, I tend to look back on the movie's slapstick moments most of all.

But wow, don't get it twisted: This movie was sad and pretty real. The drama between Williams and Sally Field, playing a separating couple, is anxiety-inducing and emotional. In these deleted scenes, watch as their drama affects their children. 

Sure, Williams was compelling in other movies. I remember his sad, sweet scene with Amanda Plummer in The Fisher King and his Oscar-winning work in Good Will Hunting. But his dynamic with Sally Field is just right and just brutal. You forget that splashy comedies can sometimes do a great job of offering up convincing adult characters who have to make adult decisions. 

