“Lost” reunion: Josh Holloway to star in USA”s “Colony” from Carlton Cuse
Holloway is reuniting with former “Lost” executive producer Cuse on a thriller about an L.A. family dealing with a “foreign occupation. Holloway will play a former FBI agent who is forced to collaborate with the occupational government to protect his family.
