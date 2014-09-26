‘Lost’ reunion: Josh Holloway to star in USA’s ‘Colony’ from Carlton Cuse

09.26.14 4 years ago

“Lost” reunion: Josh Holloway to star in USA”s “Colony” from Carlton Cuse
Holloway is reuniting with former “Lost” executive producer Cuse on a thriller about an L.A. family dealing with a “foreign occupation. Holloway will play a former FBI agent who is forced to collaborate with the occupational government to protect his family.

Around The Web

TAGSCARLTON CUSEColonyJOSH HOLLOWAYLost

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP