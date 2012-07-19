Louis C.K. and Lena Dunham lead Emmy Nomination Winners & Losers

Last night, I posted my full slate of Emmy nomination predictions for 10 major categories and then, at 5:40 this morning, I found out how foolish I am.
Actually, I got 44 of 61 nominees in the categories I predicted, which is a respectable 72 percent. I got all six of the Lead Actor Comedy nominees and six of seven Lead Actress Comedy nominees (and I shouldn’t be responsible for not anticipating a tie.
As I guessed last night, one of my mistakes was underestimating the chances for “Downton Abbey.” Joanne Froggat was, I believe, the only nominee who I didn’t even place in my “Some other notable candidates” slide. Big ooops there. I also assumed xenophobia would give Elizabeth McGovern the advantage over the far more deserving Michelle Dockery, so… Yay!
A lot of the nominees that I missed — folks like Jared Harris, Kathryn Joosten and Hugh Bonneville — were relatively high up among contenders, but I know why I didn’t predict them.
Anyway… I think that makes me both a Winner and a Loser on Emmy Nomination Morning.
Here’s a gallery of other Winners & Losers.
Damages got a nomination for Dylan Baker too.
Paul F – Nope. “Good Wife.”
-Daniel
Ah, my mistake.
“Showtime gets to pretend that “Homeland” is the year’s most nominated new series, with nine nods including stars Claire Danes and Damian Lewis.”
I don’t think that’s entirely fair to Homeland considering that in the more competitive drama field, I don’t think AHS was getting 17 nominations.
Mike – Well sure. On the podcast, I guess “AHS” would only have received two nominations in the drama field. But that being said, as it stands, the new series that received the most Emmy nominations is “American Horror Story.” At least in my reckoning.
-Daniel
NBC’s shortsighted decision to cancel Harry’s Law with better than decent for the network’s ratings and a real star anchoring the series — I’m glad Kathy Bates can resume taking film work and lets not forget her Two and a Half Men guest appearance earned her another nomination.
Treme? Nominators are blind. Colour blind perhaps?
John R – “Treme” aired outside of this year’s nomination window and wasn’t eligible. It’ll be back to being snubbed next year.
-Daniel
OK, I think you forgot to mention Game of Thrones as something you missed….
Not sure what you mean here?
Game of Thrones?
Hey Dan do you know how long it usually takes to know what episodes the nominated actors have submitted? Cheers
K – Next week or two? I assume The Envelope will break something soon… I don’t recall if there’s an official announcement or anything, though…
-Daniel