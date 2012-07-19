Louis C.K. and Lena Dunham lead Emmy Nomination Winners & Losers

07.19.12 6 years ago 13 Comments
Last night, I posted my full slate of Emmy nomination predictions for 10 major categories and then, at 5:40 this morning, I found out how foolish I am.
Actually, I got 44 of 61 nominees in the categories I predicted, which is a respectable 72 percent. I got all six of the Lead Actor Comedy nominees and six of seven Lead Actress Comedy nominees (and I shouldn’t be responsible for not anticipating a tie. 
As I guessed last night, one of my mistakes was underestimating the chances for “Downton Abbey.” Joanne Froggat was, I believe, the only nominee who I didn’t even place in my “Some other notable candidates” slide. Big ooops there. I also assumed xenophobia would give Elizabeth McGovern the advantage over the far more deserving Michelle Dockery, so… Yay!
A lot of the nominees that I missed — folks like Jared Harris, Kathryn Joosten and Hugh Bonneville — were relatively high up among contenders, but I know why I didn’t predict them.
Anyway… I think that makes me both a Winner and a Loser on Emmy Nomination Morning.
