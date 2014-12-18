Loved and Lost: 20 People and Shows We’ll Miss from 2014

#Joan Rivers #Robin Williams #Boardwalk Empire #The Newsroom #Sons Of Anarchy
12.18.14 4 years ago

The Grim Reaper was working overtime this year.  

Not only did we lose a busload of  artistic giants, but in 2014 we suffered tragic, before-their-time departures that months later, sting just as sharply.  The loss of Robin Williams will, we imagine,  seem unreal for a long time to come: the shock is still fresh at finding a public figure of such warmth, exuberance and humanity was hiding devastating sadness in plain sight.

The list of screen icons who vanished in 2014 is great as well.  It”s hard to calculate how much poorer and colder Earth is minus the talents of Sid Caesar, Lauren Bacall, Mike Nichols, Harold Ramis, Gordon Willis and Joan Rivers.

And our TV screens grew a little bit darker as some of the shows that had become fixtures in our homes faded to black.

We”re leaving a lot of good friends behind in 2014, but before we do here is one look back at 20 we”ll never forget.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joan Rivers#Robin Williams#Boardwalk Empire#The Newsroom#Sons Of Anarchy
TAGSanne b davisBOARDWALK EMPIREcolbert reportelaine stritcheric the actorGordon WillisHAROLD RAMISJAMES GARNERjan hooksJOAN RIVERSLAUREN BACALLMIKE NICHOLSPaul MazurskyPHILIP SEYMOUR HOFFMANRICHARD ATTENBOROUGHRobin WilliamsSHIRLEY TEMPLESID CAESARsid caeserSONS OF ANARCHYthe newsroom

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP