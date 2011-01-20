Low releasing first new album in four years, ‘C’mon’

After a four year wait, Low are prepared to release another new effort, titled “C’mon.” Sub Pop drops it on April 12, with tour dates forthcoming.

It’s the follow-up to 2007’s “Drums and Guns,” and upon a couple listens, think less guns. Think more healing than aching, maturing rather than ominous. But, considering it’s slow-core, shoegaze Low, of course there’s still that good old ache. Slow-builder “Nothing But Heart” alone will put you in that lonely but happy place.

“With the last couple of records, we were grappling with something outside of ourselves,” said frontman Alan Sparhawk in a statement. “This one feels more like, ‘Well, forget that. I’m looking in your eyes right now, and we need to figure out how to get through the next moment, together, as human beings.'”

For this one, the Minnesota-based band returned to Sacred Heart Studio, built out of an old church, to take advantage of the vaults and natural reverb. Amen.

This is working for me on a number of levels, including the fact that last night it was seven degrees here in Park City, Utah, and Spring is far, far away. Let’s just say “C’mon” is gonna be that first crack of melt come April.