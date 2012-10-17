Luc Besson’s ‘Malavita’ with Robert De Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer set for Oct. 18

Relativity Media has set a release date for Luc Besson’s latest directorial effort, the action-comedy “Malavita,” starring Robert DeNiro, Tommy Lee Jones and Michelle Pfeiffer.

The film will open October 18, 2013. The placement puts it in competition with “The Seventh Son,” which stars Jeff Bridges and Julianne Moore, and “No Good Deed,” with Idris Elba.

Relativity has also set dates for several other films.

“Safe Haven,” the latest Nicholas Sparks adaptation which stars Josh Duhamel and Julianne Hough, has been moved up slightly in order to catch the Valentine’s Day crowd a little earlier. It’s been moved from February 14 to February 8, 2013.

Meanwhile, the comedy “21 and Over” has been pushed up two weeks, moving from March 15 to March 1, 2013.

Finally, the gritty drama “Out of the Furnace” is tentatively scheduled for Fall 2013. Directed by Scott Cooper (“Crazy Heart”), it boasts a strong ensemble cast including Christian Bale, Zoe Saldana, Casey Affleck, Forest Whitaker and Willem Dafoe.