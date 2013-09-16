Lucas Black is back in the saddle for ‘Fast and Furious 7’

Lucas Black is back in the driver’s seat.

The “Fast and the Furious: Toyko Drift” star has joined the seventh installment of Universal’s blockbuster franchise, with the actor set to reprise the role of Sean Boswell in at least the next three sequels, according to Deadline. Black most recently starred in the Jackie Robinson biopic “42” opposite Chadwick Boseman and Harrison Ford.

“Tokyo Drift,” the third film in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise, was considered a box-office disappointment on its release in 2006, but healthy foreign grosses kept it profitable enough to justify another entry. The series has been on the upswing ever since, with this summer’s “Fast and Furious 6” taking in more than $780 million worldwide.

Are you happy Lucas Black is returning to the franchise? Vote in the poll below to let us know what you think.

“Fast and Furious 7” is slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2014.

