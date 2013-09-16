Lucas Black is back in the saddle for ‘Fast and Furious 7’

Lucas Black is back in the driver’s seat.
The “Fast and the Furious: Toyko Drift” star has joined the seventh installment of Universal’s blockbuster franchise, with the actor set to reprise the role of Sean Boswell in at least the next three sequels, according to Deadline. Black most recently starred in the Jackie Robinson biopic “42” opposite Chadwick Boseman and Harrison Ford.
“Tokyo Drift,” the third film in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise, was considered a box-office disappointment on its release in 2006, but healthy foreign grosses kept it profitable enough to justify another entry. The series has been on the upswing ever since, with this summer’s “Fast and Furious 6” taking in more than $780 million worldwide.
Are you happy Lucas Black is returning to the franchise? Vote in the poll below to let us know what you think.
“Fast and Furious 7” is slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2014.
About time
He should of been in the last couple..
He doesn’t show up till Tokyo drift which technically isn’t until after FF6
It makes sense for Dom to adopt Sean into his family.
With Han’s death, Sean needs some guidance, and now we know why Dom shows up at the end of Tokyo Drift. It isn’t to simply race Sean… it’s to take him in.
This film series is really kind of genius, in a strange way.
It keeps getting better with each installment (except for the second one, which like Rocky V, didn’t happen).
I figured this would happen after Furious Six, but you know, with Hollywood, sometimes what should happen never does.
Glad to see the people behind Fast and Furious want to see the film series continue to be great and get better.
The addition of Lucas Black is a welcome addition to the cast of Fast 7. The studio needed to add a familar face from the franchise to fill in for Paul Walker who can never be replaced, simply succeeded. The article says the studio plans on making 3 more films. I’m assuming they mean 3 more films AFTER Fast 7. They’ll need a young actor to take the reigns as the lead actor which Lucas Black can do because who knows if Vin Diesel will return after Fast 8. Diesel is 46 and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is 41. I think they need to turn to some new actors in Fast 8 along with Lucas Black and the remaining cast at the end of Fast 7 (minus Han obviously) just in case Vin Diesel or even Dwayne Johnson decide not to return after Fast 7.