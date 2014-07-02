Lucy Hale says her ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ audition was ‘awkward’

AP Photo

Who would've thought that “Fifty Shades of Grey” could make someone feel uncomfortable?

While Dakota Johnson is playing Anastasia Steele in the upcoming adaptation of E.L. James' erotic novel, Lucy Hale almost got the part, and the “Pretty Little Liars” star has revealed that the audition process was somwehat out of the ordinary.

It was “unlike any audition I have ever done before in my life,” she told MTV. “It actually was just me. It was a two-page monologue of exactly what you would think it would be. Very uncomfortable, but it was sort of one of those things where you just had to go for it or you”re just gonna look lame – hopefully, I didn”t look lame.”

Hale described her audition scene as something “I don”t want my grandmother watching.”

However, she won't have to worry about embarrassing granny anymore, as Johnson will be on the receiving end of the whip held by the dominator Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) in the film and, presumably, its two sequels.

Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson (“Nowhere Boy”), “Fifty Shades” also stars Eloise Mumford, Luke Grimes, Rita Ora, Victor Rasuk, Jennifer Ehle, and Marcia Gay Harden.

Hale, meanwhile, will continue to star in “Pretty Little Liars,” and recently released her debut album, “Road Between.”

“Fifty Shades of Grey” will start seducing audiences February 13, 2015.