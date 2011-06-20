Lucy Punch lands FX’s ‘Powers’ lead

#FX
06.21.11 7 years ago
Best known for her comedic chops, Lucy Punch has landed the female lead in FX’s pilot adaptation of the graphic novel “Powers.”
According to Deadline.com, Punch is set to play Deena Pilgrim part of a detective pairing investigating crimes involving individuals with superpowers. 
The other main character in the Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming comic is Christian Walker, a role previously linked with Kyle Chandler, though the “Friday Night Lights” star hasn’t been mentioned in conjunction with the project in a long time.
Charles H. Eglee (“The Shield”) wrote the latest version of the “Powers” pilot, which will be directed by Michael Dinner (“Justified”).
American TV audiences know the British-born Punch from CBS’ short-lived “The Class.” On the big screen, some people saw her in “Dinner for Schmucks,” almost nobody saw her in Woody Allen’s “You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger” and the jury is still out on this weekend’s comedy release “Bad Teacher.”

