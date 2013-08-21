Luke Bryan ‘Crashes’ the top of The Billboard 200 with more than 500k sold

08.21.13 5 years ago

Luke Bryan”s “Crash My Party” crashes the Billboard 200 chart in a big way as the country star”s new set sold 528,000 copies in its first week. Bryan”s last album “Spring Break… Here to Party” also opened at No. 1 just earlier this year.

That makes his sum the third largest of 2013 so far, behind Justin Timberlake”s “the 20/20 Experience” opening frame with 968,000 and Jay Z”s “Magna Carta… Holy Grail” with a touch more than 528,000.
K. Michelle”s debut album “Rebellious Soul” bows behind at No. 2, but with 72,000. The R&B singer left her mark on VH1″s “Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta.”
The “Now 47” hits compilation falls No. 2 to No. 3 (52,000, -27%), Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines” is down No. 3 to No. 4 (48,000, -26%), The Civil Wars” self-titled chart topper topples No. 1 to No. 5 (39,000, -66%) and “Magna Carta…” descends No. 4 to No. 6 (37,000, -23%).
The soundtrack to Disney”s “Teen Beach Movie” moves No. 6 to No. 7 (33,000, -13%), Florida Georgia Line”s “Here”s to the Good Times” ascends No. 10 to No. 8 (31,000, +19%), Imagine Dragons” “Night Visions” dips No. 7 to No. 9 (27,000, -26%) and Five Finger Death Punch”s “The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell” closes out the top tier going down No. 8 to No. 10 (22,000, -38%).
Album sales are up compared to the previous week and down 3% compared to the same sales week last year. Album sales are down 6% for the year so far.

