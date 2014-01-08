Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood heading to Austin for iHeartRadio

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Clear Channel Media and Entertainment got such an overwhelming response to country music performers during the iHeartRadio Music Festivals, they’ve decided to start one geared toward country fans.

The first iHeartRadio Country Festival will be held March 29 in Austin, Texas, with Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, Lady Antebellum and Florida Georgia Line heading up the initial lineup.

Clear Channel is giving listeners across its more than 120 country stations a chance to win their way to Austin when a six-week promotion kicks off next week.

Other artists scheduled to perform include Hunter Hayes and Jake Owen with more to be announced later. Fans who can’t attend can watch the festival via stream on the websites of Clear Channel and its stations.

