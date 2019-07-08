LUCASFILM

Being Mark Hamill seems great — you’re Mark freaking Hamill, Luke Skywalker and the voice of the Joker himself — especially when you get to debunk Star Wars rumors. Over the weekend, the Child’s Play star responded to a follower who, after admitting that he cries “every damn time” Han helps Luke destroy the Death Star in A New Hope, wanted to know if Luke shouts “Carrie” (referring to Carrie Fisher), instead of “Leia,” when he returns to base. It’s an infamous Star Wars blooper — but unlike the Stormtrooper hitting his head, it didn’t happen.

“No matter how often this is debunked — it still comes back,” Hamill wrote. “The entire scene was dubbed. I said ‘There she…’ — as in ‘There she (is)’ when I saw her. George [Lucas] would never have allowed me to say ‘Carrie’ even if I wanted to as a joke, which I didn’t. It makes no sense.” He then added the hashtag #FalseStory. This isn’t the first Hamill has shut down the rumor, either; he called it “TOTAL BS” in 2015, and said that in-jokes were “disallowed.”