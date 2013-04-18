Luke James opening for Beyonce in Europe — wait, who’s Luke James, again?

04.18.13 5 years ago

Rejoice! Luke James will be opening for Beyonce during the European leg of her Mrs. Carter tour!

Wait! Who is Luke James!? And why are we yelling!?

He’s the other guy — besides Miguel — who made your heart beat a little faster last year in the R&B Performance category for the 2013 Grammys. The N.A.R.S. Records/ Island Def Jam-signed singer is managed by Beyoncé”s own creative director/show director Frank Gatson Jr. and Greg Parks, so he already had that going for him, which would also help explain how he came to open a few of her Atlantic City shows last year.

But dude doesn’t even have a full-length album yet, so I’m curious how pre-mature this little spring run may be. Then again, James has penned tunes for Justin Bieber, Chris Brown and Britney Spears, so he’s also used to royalty.

Spin this falsetto again on “I Want You,” “Make Love to Me” and “I.O.U.,” the latter out earlier this month. Think he’s a good match for Queen B?

Here are Beyonce + Luke James’ tour dates:

April 24: Paris, France / Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy
April 25: Paris, France / Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy
April 26: Birmingham, UK / LG Arena

April 27:  Birmi9ngham, UK/ LG Arena
April 29: London, UK / The O2
April 30: London, UK / The O2
May 1: London, UK / The O2
May 3: London, UK / The O2

May 4: London, UK/ The 02

May 5: London, UK/ The 02
May 7: Manchester, UK / Manchester Arena

May 8: Manchester, UK/ Manchester Arena

May 9: Manchester, UK/ Manchester Arena
May 11: Dublin, Ireland / The O2
May 12: Dublin, Ireland / The O2
May 14: Antwerp, Belgium / Sportpaleis Antwerpen

May 15: Antwerp, Belgium/ Sportpaleis Antwerpen
May 17: Zurich, Switzerland / Hallenstadion
May 18: Milan, Italy / Mediolanum Forum
May 20: Montpellier, France / Park & Suites Arena
May 22: Munich, Germany / Olympiahalle

May 23: Berlin, Germany / 02 World
May 24: Berlin, Germany / O2 World
May 27: Copenhagen, Denmark / Forum

May 29: Stockholm, Sweden / Ericsson Globe Arena

