Lupita Nyong’o’s response to a Whoopi Goldberg question is priceless

Lupita Nyong'o is an Oscar winner, upcoming “Star Wars” star, and a Yale grad. But somehow she just impressed us more than ever with her answer to a question about Whoopi Goldberg.

In the Vogue magazine video series “73 Questions,” an unseen interviewer chats up a celebrity with a fast-paced Q&A. Nyong'o has several interesting responses (and apparently some Hula Hoop talent), but we loved her answer about what comes to mind when she thinks of Whoopi Goldberg: “EGOT.” Same, Lupita. Same.