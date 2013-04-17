M83 plus the soundtrack to ‘Oblivion’ don’t quite add up

I came out of “Oblivion” thoroughly entertained, though I think the film had a lot of flaws. It’s the magical in-between of not flat-out disliking the movie, but feeling like my general values in plot and character were compromised for the sake of indulging in something lavishly beautiful. I wanted a plot, or a core, and it ended up being a film that felt only vaguely human and incredibly staged.
That’s might also be the way I’d describe how I felt about Anthony Gonzalez and Joe Trapanese’s score for “Oblivion,” with partial credit going to Gonzalez’ performing name M83. The estimated budget for “Oblivion” was $120 million, so you’d expect a musical backing just as big. But big doesn’t have to mean bludgeoning, even if it’s a clobbering in mystical, iPod-white, bleating drums and slick, metered electronica.
This is not to say M83’s trademark is nuance and the movie didn’t any room for any. I’m partial to Gonzalez’ ability to heighten the mundane. I think Trapanese’s work with Daft Punk on Joseph Kosinski’s other recent sci-fi powerhouse “Tron Legacy” actually took that dance duo’s strengths and made them into something specifically Hollywood, and in that case I liked it. And “Oblivion” had many opportunities to have a cool-headed, surgical moments with their thoughts, like when Tom Cruise’s Jack gazed out at the Earth’s altered landscape beside a potted plant, or when Andrea Riseborough’s Victoria indulges in romantic, pool-bound foreplay, or when Jack prepares to meet his enemy.
In a recent interview with Pitchfork, Gonzalez revealed that the end-result was “frustrating,” becoming a cooks-and-kitchen problem.
“They needed something bigger, more orchestral; it was hard for me to be told that my music was too indie for the film. I was pissed most of the time, but this is how it works. It’s like, ‘Take it or leave it.’ And I took it,” Gonzalez told the site.
The scale of the film, it seems, interfered with what M83 naturally does, which made it a little curious why Universal would tap him in the first place (the reach of M83’s “Midnight City” makes this less curious: youth vote). Like Daft Punk, he hadn’t extensive experience with arranging orchestras. The finished product didn’t sound refreshingly updated on his sound, but more like a mash of Hans Zimmer’s “Inception,” “Tron” and even Don Davis’ “Matrix” scores, films themselves that add to “Oblivion’s” problems with redundancy. Maybe not a problem for an over-the-top script and exponentially outstanding visual effects, except that I hear no personality from Gonzalez and Trapanese combined.
Clint Mansell found this balance of organic orchestral scale and electronic sensuality with “Pi” and, ahem, “Moon.” Air worked their wares perfectly with “Virgin Suicides,” and Chemical Brothers in terrifically buoyant “Hanna.” Thing is, these were made for a fraction of a $120 million budgets.
“I’m stressed out because I know people are going to hate the soundtrack so much because it’s different,” he continued. (Yeah, but different from what?) “People are going to expect a new album from M83, and that’s not the case. But, I’m also super proud of it because Joe Trapanese and I worked so hard on it to make everybody happy at the studio.”
And that’s the hitch: as M83, he plays for himself, he plays for his fans. For $120 million budget movie, his audience is the studio. Or at least that’s how it sounds, when you take all the damn reverb off and turn the choir down and give the horns section a break.
Gonzalez will get another shot, and play with scale again: he’s scoring a small French film for his older brother next. Hopefully that will suit him better.
“This is not to say M83’s trademark is nuance and the movie didn’t any room for any.”
” That’s might also be the way I’d describe”
I find it hard to take a critical article seriously with such typos.
The Fountain is Clint Mansell’s masterpiece…BY FAR.
And Daft Punk’s soundtrack was by far the best thing about Tron (and the best thing they’ve ever done).
No opinion on anything else :)
You must have been in a really shitty theater. Try watching it in one that has real sound that makes your clothes shake, like imax. I’ve been a fan of electronic music (not electronica) for over 20 years and classical for as long as I can remember. Although the soundtrack was not as good as Tron, it was defiantly in the same flavor. I’d like to hear your stuff, and hear you do better, then you can critique in the tone you have. From where I’m standing you still have a lot to learn. Maybe you’re just trolling.
Was majorly dissapointed by the score. With Tron, Daft Punk was all over that score. It had the orchestral movie stuff, but they also perfectly mixed their sound with that music. Oblivion just sounds like a generic sci-fi score. It’s a shame, because had it sounded anything like music from Before the Dawn Heals Us, It’d be perfect. I eagerly await the day he can score a good sci-fi epic and have full control over the score!
I know this is an old article — not sure how I found it, but I couldn’t leave this alone.
Opinions are opinions, sure… but I must say, the quality of this writer’s opinion matches that of the grammatical quality of his article: utter shit.
Oblivion was mediocre, through and through — except for the score by M83. It was incredible. It actually made me feel the epic-ness of what was being displayed on the screen in lieu of what-was-being-displayed-on-the-screen not actually conveying said epic-ness.
In other words, M83’s soundtrack was on a level of quality and inspiration that clearly no one else involved on the film approached.
Of all of the things wrong with the film, you choose to the one thing that was not only right, but magnificent, to pick on.
Critics.. That’s what you are. Oblivion’s score is perfect and masterful in every way. You just want to be critical. Whatever. It’s brilliant.
Critics.. Oblivion’s score is perfect and masterful in every way. It could not be any other way and it’s brilliant. I love it and have watched the movie and listened to the score many many times.