Listen: M83 heads to the ‘Stars’ with new song for Tom Cruise sci-fi ‘Oblivion’

03.06.13 5 years ago

M83’s Anthony Gonzalez has been able to take his star-gazing electronica formula and apply it to a movie that gets where he’s coming from. The songwriter is co-composing the music to “Oblivion,” and the Tom Cruise-starring film gets a fresh M83 song, “StarWaves” by proxy.

Thus, “Oblivion” gets its own “Clubbed to Death,” as it were, epic in scope, a little sad, very intimidating and perfectly crafted. The lead of the film seems to have a lonely and confused role in his life, so he’s got a companion in this.

“Oblivion” is out in theaters on April 19, is its score is by Gonzalez and “Tron” composer Joe Trapanese. The soundtrack is due April 9. M83 last released the album “Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming” with Immaculate Noise’s 2011 No. 1 track “Midnight City.

Around The Web

TAGSAnthony Gonzalezjoe trapanesem83oblivion

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP