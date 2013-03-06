Listen: M83 heads to the ‘Stars’ with new song for Tom Cruise sci-fi ‘Oblivion’

M83’s Anthony Gonzalez has been able to take his star-gazing electronica formula and apply it to a movie that gets where he’s coming from. The songwriter is co-composing the music to “Oblivion,” and the Tom Cruise-starring film gets a fresh M83 song, “StarWaves” by proxy.

Thus, “Oblivion” gets its own “Clubbed to Death,” as it were, epic in scope, a little sad, very intimidating and perfectly crafted. The lead of the film seems to have a lonely and confused role in his life, so he’s got a companion in this.

“Oblivion” is out in theaters on April 19, is its score is by Gonzalez and “Tron” composer Joe Trapanese. The soundtrack is due April 9. M83 last released the album “Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming” with Immaculate Noise’s 2011 No. 1 track “Midnight City.“