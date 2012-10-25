Watch: Hope set for liftoff in M83’s ‘Steve McQueen’ video

M83’s video for “Steve McQueen” deals with a lot of the same themes the lyrics to the song do: there’s something hopeful and mysterious springing forth from us, at times, when the secret unlocking of our greatest desires feel, for once, within reach.

The clip thusly features a kid, a wrangler of magic around some unknown plot involving his toy animals and an unorthodox use of the garden sprinkler. It’s colorful and unknowable, with animations from Spike Jonze collabo Sylvain Derosne, under the direction of Derosne and Balthazar Auxietre.

It came about as part of a video contest (in partnership with Genero.tv), with the directors describing their depiction of the “power of childhood, an eagerness for life, and the kind of paradoxical energy you have when you grow up.”

I’m confused by it, but I like it.

“Steve McQueen” is the next single from M83’s “Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming” from last year. It will be out with multiple remixes starting on Nov. 27. M83 mastermind Anthony Gonzalez is also releasing a 12″ for Record Store Day’s Black Friday edition, with four remixes of that track, on Nov. 23.