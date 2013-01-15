‘Machete Kills’ set for fall 2013 release

Danny Trejo’s famed ex-Federale is returning to theaters this fall.

Robert Rodriguez’s “Machete Kills” has been slated for release on September 13, 2013, according to distributor Open Road Films. The film’s quirky and diverse cast includes Michelle Rodriguez, Sofia Vergara, Amber Heard, Charlie Sheen, Lady Gaga, Antonio Banderas, Jessica Alba, Demián Bichir, Alexa Vega, Vanessa Hudgens, Cuba Gooding, Jr., William Sadler, Marko Zaror and Mel Gibson.

Scripted by Kyle Ward, the story centers on the title character’s efforts to “take down a madman revolutionary and an eccentric billionaire arms dealer who has hatched a plan to spread war and anarchy across the planet.”

The first “Machete” grossed over $44 million worldwide on a $10.5 million budget.

