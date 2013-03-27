Macklemore & Ryan Lewis return to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100

After holding at No. 2 for five weeks, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis”s “Thrift Shop” featuring Wanz returns to the No. 1 spot, trading places with Baauer”s “Harlem Shake.”

“Shake” ends its five-week run at the top after entering at No. 1 on the strength of YouTube views of the novelty song.

At No. 3 is Justin Timberlake”s “Suit & Tie” featuring Jay-Z, up one slot, as the tune swaps places with Bruno Mars” “When I Was Your Man.” Though it falls back a spot, “When I Was Your Man” retains the Airplay Gainer award for the seventh straight week, tying it with three other tracks for the longest run. Rihanna”s “Stay” featuring Mikky Ekko stays at No. 5.

Rounding out the top 10, Pink”s “Just Give Me a Reason” featuring Nate Ruess continues its upward climb, leaping 9-6 on the Hot 100. Drake”s “Started From The Bottom” falls 6-7, and Pitbull”s “Feel This Moment” featuring Christina Aguilera moves into the top 10, soaring 11-8. Lil Wayne”s “Love Me” featuring Drake and Future rises 10-9 and Taylor Swift”s “I Knew You Were Trouble” slides 7-10.