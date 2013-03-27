Macklemore & Ryan Lewis return to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100

#Justin Timberlake #Lil Wayne #Rihanna #Drake #Taylor Swift #Jay Z
03.27.13 5 years ago

After holding at No. 2 for five weeks, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis”s “Thrift Shop” featuring Wanz returns to the No. 1 spot, trading places with Baauer”s “Harlem Shake.”

“Shake” ends its five-week run at the top after entering at No. 1 on the strength of YouTube views of the novelty song.

At No. 3 is Justin Timberlake”s “Suit & Tie” featuring Jay-Z, up one slot, as the tune swaps places with Bruno Mars” “When I Was Your Man.” Though it falls back a spot, “When I Was Your Man” retains the Airplay Gainer award for the seventh straight week, tying it with three other tracks for the longest run. Rihanna”s “Stay” featuring Mikky Ekko stays at No. 5.

Rounding out the top 10, Pink”s “Just Give Me a Reason” featuring Nate Ruess continues its upward climb, leaping 9-6 on the Hot 100. Drake”s “Started From The Bottom” falls 6-7, and Pitbull”s “Feel This Moment” featuring Christina Aguilera moves into the top 10, soaring 11-8.  Lil Wayne”s “Love Me” featuring Drake and Future rises 10-9 and Taylor Swift”s “I Knew You Were Trouble” slides 7-10.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Timberlake#Lil Wayne#Rihanna#Drake#Taylor Swift#Jay Z
TAGSBILLBOARD HOT 100BRUNO MARSChristina AguileraDrakeHARLEM SHAKEJay ZJUSTIN TIMBERLAKELil WayneMacklemore and Ryan LewisPINKPITBULLRihannaTAYLOR SWIFTTHRIFT SHOP

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP