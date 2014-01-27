Macklemore says the Grammys handed best rap album out to the wrong act

Guess who is very upset that Kendrick Lamar didn”t win the Grammy for best rap album for “Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City?” No, not Lamar.
It turns out Ben Haggerty, aka Macklemore or Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, who did snag the best rap album for “The Heist,” is really bummed that Lamar didn”t win.
Not since Garth Brooks left the statue for artist of the year on the podium at the American Music Awards in 1996, saying in his non-acceptance speech that he felt Hootie & The Blowfish deserved the award more than he and ,therefore, he couldn”t take it, has an artist so publicly disavowed the voters” choice.
Shortly after the Grammy Awards ended, Macklemore posted on Instagram a text he sent to Lamar that read, “You got robbed. I wanted you to win. You should have. It”s weird and sucks that I robbed you. I was gonna say that during the speech. Then the music started playing during my speech and I froze. Anyway, you know what it is. Congrats on this year and your music. Appreciate you as an artist and as a friend. Much love.”
Macklemore is referring to his acceptance speech for Macklemore & Ryan Lewis winning best new artist. The award for best rap album was presented during the pre-telecast, during which Macklemore & Ryan Lewis also won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Thrift Shop.” They did not show up to accept their awards during the pre-telecast.
He later explained further via Instagram: “My text to Kendrick after the show. He deserved best rap album… I’m honored and completely blown away to win anything much less 4 Grammys. But in that category, he should have won IMO. And that’s taking nothing away from The Heist. Just giving GKMC it’s proper respect.. With that being said, thank you to the fans. You’re the reason we were on that stage tonight. And to play Same Love on that platform was a career highlight. The greatest honor of all. That’s what this is about. Progress and art. Thank you. #grammys”
Lest anyone think this was a last-minute humility play on Macklemore”s part or an effort to stave off the haters, when The Source named him Man of the Year last year, he told the rap magazine that Lamar should win rap album of the year: :”…We”re up against Kendrick, who made a phenomenal album. If we win a Grammy for Best Rap Album, hip-hop is going to be heated. In terms of [that category], I think it should go to Kendrick…I understand why hip-hop would feel like Kendrick got robbed .”
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis”s victory for rap album of the year was already tainted given Associated Press”s report last week that the Grammy rap committee members, who determine which songs and artists are eligible to be nominated for rap awards, felt the Seattle duo had so much pop success that they should not be allowed to compete in the rap categories. Members of the general Grammy committee, which resolves such disputes, disagreed, and overruled the rap committees decision.
Unlike Brooks, however, so far we don”t see Macklemore refusing to accept the award. And Ryan Lewis is staying out of fray…at least on social media.
Lamar has not publicly responded to Macklemore”s text.
It Macklemore right to protest or does it seem disrespectful to Grammy voters?
Come on Mack that’s not how you deal with haters. Your album was really f-ing good, K.dot’s album was really good also. I would have been happy if either album won. But come on Mack, you don’t give into haters, haters are over blown, there aren’t even that many haters, let alone black ppl haters, do you really think the W.H.O.L.E of the black community hates you? You have mixed fans, black, white, hispanic, asian, Indian, you have a strong fan base, should have not appologized and you still would have had fans
gkmc >>>>>>>>>> the heist. get your ears checked. both albums were good but they are def not on the same level
Socially acceptable stance + white rapper = Grammy catnip. I’m just glad he didn’t win album of the year along with the others.
What about all the non-socially acceptable stance rappers and non-white rappers that have won the grammy’s, if anything this means it’s time for the opposite to win.
Considering it’s supposed to be a discussion of the merits of someone’s artistic merit, The Heist is a generic album along the likes of what you’d see from Pitbull, Flo Rida, or any other rapper of little artistic consequence (which is why he got absolutely SHUT OUT in the general categories). But if you add in the easily digestible social stance (what are the odds that even 5 out of every 100 people in the music industry are against gay marriage) and the “extra credit” he gets as a white MC… and you have an album that wins the grammy that nobody will even remember in 5 years.
What are you talking about? 1) Makclemore’s ability to write verse’s is way better than most rappers and DEF better than West’s, Drake’s, and Jay-Z’s and on par with Kendricks, 2) his instrumentals are flushed out if you will, i.e. it’s not simple there’s a lot of moving parts (like just think of how crappy Magna Carta, Holy Grail’s beat is), 3) Macklemore and Ryan Lewis didn’t have all the money or backing that all the other albums in the rap catagory (especially considering how much Drake, Jay, and West have and how crappy there’s turned out), 4)the only reason Macklemore’s music can be considered pop is because The Heist made it popular, don’t hate him because he’s talented and successful, 5) you say Macklemore’s social stance is easily digestable, then why is there still homophobic stuff in Hip Hop and society overall? why are there still ppl associating gay with being bad in there vocab, do you think LGBTQ ppl don’t feel bad when they hear those things said, 6) you say he get’s extra credit for being white but when was the last time the black community made a rapper famous who was talking about homophobia?
Also did Swimming Pools have a socially digestible message, don’t drink too much, really?
Sorry, took me a bit of time to get over the fact that somebody is caping up this hard for Mackelmore on a message board over a comment that is the generally held convention in music circles, but I’ll try and do my best to address each of your points individually. 1. Your opinion on Mackelmore’s writing skills is entirely subjective, but I agree he’s above average with regards to his actual writing/rapping skills, but to say he’s definitely better than what’s on Yeezus and good kid is just asinine (he’s in the same general sphere of Drake, and MCHG is Jay getting emeritus status for anything he does now, which just shows how flawed the voting in hip hop actually is). There’s at least 10-15 MCs I’d take before even thinking about Mackelmore that had albums in late 2012-early 2013. 2. Ryan Lewis is technically proficient (it doesn’t sound like it was made in the studio that makes the mixtapes you can buy in Times Square, but there wasn’t a single beat on that album that made you go… damn… that’s tight. 3. By saying because he had less resources, he shouldn’t be held to the same standard as a regular studio release, you’re invalidating the point that he should be winning on his merits alone (Plus you seem to be on an island with this Yeezus hate, people are dissecting it like a work of art, nobody’s writing pieces in the NY times about the artistic merit of “can’t hold us). 4. There’s hip hop that’s made to go commercial in the sphere of hip hop, and there’s hip hop to get played on top 40 stations. A$AP Rocky, Danny Brown, Chance the Rapper etc aren’t going to show up on Top 40 radio.. Mackelmore is designed to, which is why you’ll find him still in rotation on z100, but he doesn’t show up on Hot 97’s playlist this week. 5. You seem to be confused as to who is voting for the Grammy Awards in Hip-Hop… it’s not people in the hip hop industry. Nobody’s going to KRS-one or Pharell or Dre to ask them what are the best hip hop releases during that time… it’s a bunch of people in the music industry from across a wide spectrum of the business, with nothing stopping a pianist from voting for best rock album or vice versa. So who do you think gets more of a groundswell in general support, heavily specialized artists or the pop-ish album being lauded for something they themselves agree with? As for the lack of “progressive” feelings towards the LGBT community in hip-hop, it’s not all that surprising. Hip-hop is still primarily the arena of african-americans, and their polling numbers show them being further behind on this issue then the general population (which is way more likely to include Grammy voters). 6. I don’t really know what you’re trying to say with this point, generally hip-hop doesn’t highlight it’s homophobias, because they’re there in plain sight (refer back to point 5). Just look at the performances themselves, besides Beyonce (who for some reason transcends racial divides), all the black performers were as co-performers (at best) to the act they were performing with. And as for white rappers not getting extra credit… may I present the only exhibit I need… Eminem won the award in 2010 for Relapse… FOR RELAPSE, that album was terrible. Last point… Swimming Pools essentially ends with him resigning himself to the alcoholism of his family… not exactly the call to change “same love” aspires to be.
He’s absolutely right. They’re both talented artists, but Kendrick Lamar should have won that category hands down.
The greatest rap artist is Underground and he is a priest
Fuck the Grammy voter’s, they’ve been giving preferential white treatment for years, as well as mainstream treatment, snubbing artists here and there. And this is coming from a white guy. The voting process needs to be changed
If he feels that strongly that Kendrick should’ve won, then why doesn’t he just go to Kendrick’s house, give him his Grammy and say “here, I don’t want it.”
Anyone who can’t see that this “I robbed you” text was a PR stunt by Macklemore to avoid the backlash of winning an award he did not deserve is a fool. If he really meant it A. He could’ve said it on stage, he performs for a living and you expect me to believe he simply “froze”??? Not a chance. B. He could’ve sent the text and not BLASTED it on social media. The only reason to make it public is for some kind of recognition; it would be like you donating to a charity and then posting your donation receipt to show people just how good of a person you really are.
Who listens to rap now? 46 year old liberals? You cant base the quality of an artist on his most commercial work such as thrift shops and drowning in alcohol. Best rap ALBUM; the entire body of work was judged. And in most people’s opinion, it was judged incorrectly. Mack knew it and all of you who are willing to leave race out of it know it too.