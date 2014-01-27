Macklemore says the Grammys handed best rap album out to the wrong act

Guess who is very upset that Kendrick Lamar didn”t win the Grammy for best rap album for “Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City?” No, not Lamar.

It turns out Ben Haggerty, aka Macklemore or Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, who did snag the best rap album for “The Heist,” is really bummed that Lamar didn”t win.

Not since Garth Brooks left the statue for artist of the year on the podium at the American Music Awards in 1996, saying in his non-acceptance speech that he felt Hootie & The Blowfish deserved the award more than he and ,therefore, he couldn”t take it, has an artist so publicly disavowed the voters” choice.

Shortly after the Grammy Awards ended, Macklemore posted on Instagram a text he sent to Lamar that read, “You got robbed. I wanted you to win. You should have. It”s weird and sucks that I robbed you. I was gonna say that during the speech. Then the music started playing during my speech and I froze. Anyway, you know what it is. Congrats on this year and your music. Appreciate you as an artist and as a friend. Much love.”

Macklemore is referring to his acceptance speech for Macklemore & Ryan Lewis winning best new artist. The award for best rap album was presented during the pre-telecast, during which Macklemore & Ryan Lewis also won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Thrift Shop.” They did not show up to accept their awards during the pre-telecast.

He later explained further via Instagram: “My text to Kendrick after the show. He deserved best rap album… I’m honored and completely blown away to win anything much less 4 Grammys. But in that category, he should have won IMO. And that’s taking nothing away from The Heist. Just giving GKMC it’s proper respect.. With that being said, thank you to the fans. You’re the reason we were on that stage tonight. And to play Same Love on that platform was a career highlight. The greatest honor of all. That’s what this is about. Progress and art. Thank you. #grammys”

Lest anyone think this was a last-minute humility play on Macklemore”s part or an effort to stave off the haters, when The Source named him Man of the Year last year, he told the rap magazine that Lamar should win rap album of the year: :”…We”re up against Kendrick, who made a phenomenal album. If we win a Grammy for Best Rap Album, hip-hop is going to be heated. In terms of [that category], I think it should go to Kendrick…I understand why hip-hop would feel like Kendrick got robbed .”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis”s victory for rap album of the year was already tainted given Associated Press”s report last week that the Grammy rap committee members, who determine which songs and artists are eligible to be nominated for rap awards, felt the Seattle duo had so much pop success that they should not be allowed to compete in the rap categories. Members of the general Grammy committee, which resolves such disputes, disagreed, and overruled the rap committees decision.

Unlike Brooks, however, so far we don”t see Macklemore refusing to accept the award. And Ryan Lewis is staying out of fray…at least on social media.

Lamar has not publicly responded to Macklemore”s text.

It Macklemore right to protest or does it seem disrespectful to Grammy voters?