‘Mad Men’ Bunny joins Amber Heard in NBC’s ‘Playboy’

Amber Heard’s deal to become an NBC “Playboy” Bunny has gone through and she’s being joined by an actress with experience in that particular milieu.

According to Variety , Naturi Naughton has also been cast in the NBC “Playboy” pilot, which takes place in one of the popular 1960s Playboy clubs.

The trade says that Heard will play Maureen, a new hire with “an untethered, unconscious sexuality.” We can accept the “Informers” and “Hidden Palms” star in that kind of role.

Meanwhile, Naughton will play Brenda, Maureen’s roommate and a young woman with aspirations to become the first African-American Playboy centerfold.

We’ll buy Naughton in that role, especially because she appeared in the “Hands and Knees” episode of “Mad Men” this past season playing a Bunny at a Manhattan Playboy club involved with Jared Harris’ Lane Pryce.

Other credits for Naughton include her turn as Lil Kim in “Notorious” and a lead role in 2009’s “Fame” reboot.

The NBC “Playboy” pilot was created by Chad Hodge and will be produced by Imagine TV and 20th Century Fox TV.