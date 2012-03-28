‘Mad Men’ creator Matthew Weiner to direct Owen Wilson and Zach Galifianakis film

He’s already conquered TV, and now “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner is finally making his long-planned film directing debut, with Owen Wilson and “Hangover” vet Zach Galifianakis co-starring.

“Parks and Recreation” star Amy Poehler is also circling the project, titled “You Are Here.”

In the film, a bachelor weatherman (Wilson) and his bi-polar childhood friend Ben (Galifianakis) take a road trip home after Ben’s father dies, leaving him his fortune and new responsibilities which the lives of the two friends and Ben’s sister. Poehler is in final talks to play the sister.

Season five of “Mad Men” just premiered to record ratings. Weiner, who has directed several episodes of the show, will film “You Are Here” between season. The Gilbert Films-produced movie will start production in North Carolina this May.

“This movie has been my passion for eight years and to see it come together with Owen and Zach and Amy is a dream come true,” said Weiner in a release. “I can”t wait to get started because the movie is about everything I care about and I”m tired of reading it out loud to my friends.”

