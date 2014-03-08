Madonna and Avicii head to the studio together

Madonna is certainly fond of collaborations, and it looks like she may have found her latest musical muse in Avicii.

The singer reportedly went to the studio with the Grammy nominated DJ/producer whose hits include “Levels” and “Wake Me Up.”

Madge broke the news on her Instagram, posting the above image with a caption reading “On my way to the studio to work with Avicii!”

Just a few hours later, Avicii tweeted the not-so-crypitc message, “Studiomode!”

As to what the duo actually got up to in the studio is a mystery, but Madonna recently revealed that she's working on a new album, so the collaboration could end up there. Her last album, “MDNA,” was released in 2012.

Avicii has previously collaborated with the likes of Aloe Blacc, David Guetta and Adam Lambert. He also produced a remix of Madonna's “Girl Gone Wild” in 2012.