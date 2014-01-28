Madonna to join Miley Cyrus for ‘Unplugged’ taping

01.28.14 5 years ago

Maybe they”ll twerk together.

Madonna will join Miley Cyrus at the taping of the “Wrecking Ball” singer”s “MTV Unplugged” today (28), according to E!. The special airs Wednesday (29) at 9 p.m.

The pair were spotted at a Hollywood soundstage on Monday rehearsing, although it is unknown which song they will do together. Maybe they can then marry all the couples in the audience… Oops, wrong show.

Like all episodes of “Unplugged,” the episode will highlight Cyrus” material in a primarily acoustic reinvention, so get ready for “We Can”t Stop” as a slowed-down ballad (which we”ve already seen her do quite effectively). “The ‘Unplugged” stage will serve as the perfect platform for [Cyrus] to show viewers what inspires and ignite her music and her passions,” MTV said in a statement.

What song do you hope Miley and Madge perform together?

 

