New ‘Divergent’ character poster features Maggie Q’s Tori

11.04.13 5 years ago
Summit Entertainment has announced that all week long we will be getting new “Divergent” character posters featuring members of the Dauntless faction. Up first, as you can see below, is one of Tori, played by Maggie Q (“Nikita”).
To take a step back, “Divergent,” is the first book in a series by Veronica Roth, and is currently being turned into a movie directed by Neil Burger and starring Shailene Woodley. The official synopsis describes “Divergent” as taking place “In a future world where people are divided into distinct factions based on their personalities.” One of said factions is the aforementioned “Dauntless” faction and the source of this week’s posters.
The Dauntless group is, in part, known for their tattoos, described by Roth as “A reminder of the past, a mark of progress.” As for the other factions, they are Abnegation, Erudite, Amity, and Candor. Factionless people exist within the world of the novels (and film) as well.
Outside of Shailene Woodley and Maggie Q, the rest of the cast includes Miles Teller, Ashley Judd, Kate Winslet, Theo James, Mekhi Phifer, Ansel Elgort, Zoe Kravitz, and many more.
Take a look at the poster below and for those out there who have read the novels, tell us if it matches up with how you pictured things.
Divergent arrives in theaters March 21, 2014.

Around The Web

TAGSDauntlessdivergentKATE WINSLETMAGGIE QShailene WoodleyTHEO JAMES

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP