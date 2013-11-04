New ‘Divergent’ character poster features Maggie Q’s Tori

Summit Entertainment has announced that all week long we will be getting new “Divergent” character posters featuring members of the Dauntless faction. Up first, as you can see below, is one of Tori, played by Maggie Q (“Nikita”).

To take a step back, “Divergent,” is the first book in a series by Veronica Roth, and is currently being turned into a movie directed by Neil Burger and starring Shailene Woodley. The official synopsis describes “Divergent” as taking place “In a future world where people are divided into distinct factions based on their personalities.” One of said factions is the aforementioned “Dauntless” faction and the source of this week’s posters.

The Dauntless group is, in part, known for their tattoos, described by Roth as “A reminder of the past, a mark of progress.” As for the other factions, they are Abnegation, Erudite, Amity, and Candor. Factionless people exist within the world of the novels (and film) as well.

Outside of Shailene Woodley and Maggie Q, the rest of the cast includes Miles Teller, Ashley Judd, Kate Winslet, Theo James, Mekhi Phifer, Ansel Elgort, Zoe Kravitz, and many more.

Take a look at the poster below and for those out there who have read the novels, tell us if it matches up with how you pictured things.

Divergent arrives in theaters March 21, 2014.