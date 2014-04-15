Celebrate America and male strippers with July 3, 2015 release of ‘Magic Mike 2’

Warner Bros. wants you to celebrate Independence Day 2015 with ripped abs, greased-up pecs, g-strings, and dollar bills.

The studio has revealed that “Magic Mike 2” will be released July 3, 2015, according to Deadline.

Channing Tatum is returning in the title role in the sequel to the surprise 2012 hit directed by Steven Soderbergh. It was inspired by Tatum's days as a male stripper; he and Soderbergh co-produced and helped finance the film themselves. Soderbergh's longtime collaborator Gregory Jacobs is directing this time around.

The sequel — reported to be titled “Magic Mike XXL” — will provide counter-programming to the usual summer blockbuster fare. “Terminator: Genesis” opens two days earlier, and other July 2015 openers include “Despicable Me: Minions” the Peter Pan adaptation “Pan,” and Marvel's “Ant-Man.”

The original “Magic Mike” also starred Matthew McConaughey, Alex Pettyfer, Matt Bomer and Joe Manganiello. It earned a huge $113.7 million domestically, and spawned a forthcoming Broadway musical.