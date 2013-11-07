Magneto takes flight in new ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ images

11.07.13 5 years ago

2014’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past” will combine two generations of mutant heroes and villains, as the stars of the first three “X-Men” films share the screen with those of the prequel “X-Men: First Class.” Franchise vets Michael Fassbender and Nicholas Hoult are returning as Magneto and Beast, respectively, and a trio of new images from the Bryan Singer-directed film show them in their element. It also stars Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy, Ellen Page, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and Halle Berry, but you’ll have until later to wait to see them.

Check out the new images here:

