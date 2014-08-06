Which popular music artists still haven’t had a No. 1 album in the U.S.?

08.07.14 4 years ago

It only took him 38 years: today it was announced that Tom Petty achieved a first in his career, earning his first-ever No. 1-selling album in the U.S. with his and The Heartbreakers' “Hypnotic Eye.” The Billboard 200 chart's top has always eluded the rocker, but last week “Eye” saw 131,000 copies, enough for the top.

Just a couple of weeks ago, it was “Weird Al” Yankovic scoring his first No. 1 album, “Mandatory Fun,” with more than a dozen studio sets under his belt.

But who are the remaining active popular artists who have yet to witness their albums hit the top? There are some legends — like David Bowie and Aretha Franklin — who have shockingly spent decades falling short at No. 2. Shakira, Wilco, OneRepublic and The Roots have plenty of time too…

Which of these artists could still make it to the summit, and which ones do you think will go the way of The Clash, Marvin Gaye, The Ramones, James Brown, The Who and Blondie, in regards to artists who have never pocketed a top-charting album in the United States?

