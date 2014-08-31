Make way for Michael Keaton and ‘Birdman’ in this year’s Oscar race

Some are already trying to figure out the “Birdman” backlash after the film dropped to raves in Venice, but sometimes the hype is justified, and make no mistake about it: Alejandro González Iñárritu's manic dissection of an artist desperate for fulfillment outside of commercial success is an out-and-out masterpiece.
We wrote some time ago about how the film would be constructed to resemble a single take, and watching things unfold at the Werner Herzog Theater Saturday night, I was definitely paying close attention to that. I counted maybe 12 or 13 cuts that were obvious, but there are surely a number of invisible digital edits throughout (much like how the great “single-take” car scene from Alfonso Cuarón's “Children of Men” was assembled, though you'd never know it). The first shot of the film, honest to God, feels like a 30 minute single tracking shot, but there had to be a digital cut in there somewhere.
Anyway, the question is why shoot it this way? Iñárritu has already been barraged by that question in Venice and will surely be hit with it all day Sunday as he does press in Telluride, but the reasoning is simple: it puts you in the moment, right alongside Riggan Thomson (Michael Keaton) as he struggles to put together a stage production of Raymond Carver's “What We Talk About When We Talk About Love.” And that's absolutely the effect. Someone after the screening said to me that the razzle-dazzle of the filmmaking is distracting, but I don't necessarily agree. At least, I don't think it's distracting in a bad way. Shooting the film in this fashion only sucked me into the drama even more. And as a film that very much has a vein of jazz flowing through it (freestyle drums play prevalently over the soundtrack), it becomes a rhythm thing. It was a brilliant choice.
Which means, of course, we all need to once again bow to the might of cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki. This freakin' guy. The mechanics of steadicam shots are one thing but every environment captured throughout these extended takes is immaculately lit. That takes so much effort that it's exhausting just thinking of how this thing must have been staged. I wouldn't be shocked if he won a second-straight Oscar.
Speaking of which, our Venice correspondent Catherine Bray already brilliantly dealt with “Birdman” in review terms, so let's just get some awards talk out there. It's unavoidable when something leaves a crater like this has. There seems to be an opinion in some quarters that the “Academy demographic” (which has obviously shifted so much in recent years that you can't quite peg it down at present) likely won't react too favorably to the film beyond the actors. I disagree. It's a film about show business, for crying out loud, and one that really digs under the skin of performing, rather than dealing with it as just a superficial setting for drama. I expect it will play very well to the industry.
Everyone, of course, will be talking about Keaton. And he is sensational. The meta elements of the story are unavoidable, Keaton's own history with the superhero subgenre of filmmaking very much dissected in the form of Thomson's own past franchise, “Birdman.” But that's not really where the beauty of the performance lies. Keaton shows the kind of range in this film that reminds you that he has dealt comedy (“Mr. Mom,” “Beetle Juice”), drama (“My Life”) and even villainy (“Pacific Heights,” “Desperate Measures”) with ease throughout his career. It's a tour de force and a comeback of staggering proportions. He'll be winning his fair share of awards this season.
But peripheral to that, and absolutely worthy of Best Supporting Actor consideration, is Edward Norton. He is positively on fire in this film. It's the best thing he's done since “25th Hour,” at least, and maybe even as far back as “American History X” and “Fight Club.” He blows into “Birdman” like a confident whirlwind, sparring with Keaton and Emma Stone with whip-like intensity and specificity, and when he ends up out of the picture for a chunk of the film's second half, you feel that absence. Stone, meanwhile, gets a number of great moments, one in particular where she lashes out at Riggan (her father) in a vicious “you don't matter” diatribe that had me stifling a mid-screening burst of applause, personally.
Other actors from the ensemble, whether Naomi Watts (quite good with limited screen time, actually), Zach Galifianakis (an intriguing point of zen throughout), Andrea Riseborough or Amy Ryan bring so much to the table and elevate the material all the more. Don't be shocked if this one manages to run away with the SAG ensemble prize.
So no, the film was not overhyped at Venice. It's an instant player in this year's awards race and the industry is sure to relate to it in profound ways, whether it's a mirror they want to look into or not. And I particularly loved the handful of times Iñárritu paused to take a gargantuan, immaculate, eloquent dump on critics and criticism. He had a lot to say in this film. A moment when Stone holds up a gone-viral You Tube video of the scene you've all seen in trailers, of Keaton rushing through Times Square in his underwear comes to mind. “This is power now,” she says, and in an age where social media is not only embossing stardom, but in some cases creating it, that just gave me chills.
This is a major milestone in Iñárritu's career, perhaps even his best film to date. It's also obvious he had a lot of fun on the movie and that there was a much-needed levity after dour films like “Amores Perros,” “21 Grams,” “Babel” and “Biutiful.” Indeed, as he said in introducing the film at its North American premiere Saturday night, he finally got to laugh on set this time around. The result is an invigorating burst that, for this viewer anyway, is quite simply hype-proof.
“Birdman” hits theaters Oct. 17.
Can you see the Score getting nominated? And, this sounds to me like a serious threat to take home OG Screenplay this year, can you see it beating Boyhood there, and can the fact that the film has 4 writers credited hurt it in any way?
Damn, is this like Adaptation-level good?
“Beetlejuice”, not “Beatle Juice”.
It’s actually, subtly, two words if you look at the title screen, which is what I go by. Thanks otherwise.
Looking at the opening credits of the movie, although it looks like two words, it’s still BEETLE, not BEATLE, but I see you corrected that now. ;-)
Lubezki is a God
Yes he is. Also, Cuaron and Inarritu. Three Mexican Gods. Funny thing is that GdT was supposed to be one but he descended into schlock like The Strain and Transfomers-in-pitch-dark Pacific Rim (and, no, PR is NOT better than first TF, not at all). What a waste of talent.
Though I love Amores Perros and really like 21 Grams, I wasn’t really that big on Inarritu’s last two movies. Sounds like I will really love this, as it seems to have a considerable amount of fun injected into it.
Kris, if Birdman is really Inarritu’s best to date, how would you rank the rest of his films?
I’ve more or less really liked all of it but probably:
1. Birdman
2. Amores Perros
3. Babel
4. Biutiful
5. 21 Grams
Bottom two kind of go back and forth.
I would say
1. Amores Perros
2. 21 Grams
3. Babel
4. Biutiful
Man, oh man, I am so excited for this film. I love Keaton and I’m so excited he’s back. On that same note, way to get my hackles WAY up about Norton’s best performance since 25th Hour (freaking phenomenal and kind of underrated movie). I just keep getting more interested.
Keaton looks spectacular (so does Northon, so naturar like he isn’t acting) and is one of the nicest people in the industry. Hope he charms his way to the win even though his movie isn’t AMPAS thing. It would be a shame if AMPAS awards a movie like several it awarded before and performance like several it awarded before, and recently so. But after giving Waltz second Oscar for basically same shtick only good guy this time, I can totally see them go for TIG in a big way and ignore more inventive stuff.
“Don’t be shocked if this one manages to run away with the SAG ensemble prize.”
I will be, Kris, because this sounds like the kind of film I’d vote for, and those films never win. Gone Girl, Foxcatcher and Into the Woods seem more up SAG’s alley. Can’t wait to see this.
First cuaron, one this, I hope del toro delivers with crimson peek and the three pals all get their oscars.
Excited for this, gone girl, fury, and fox catcher. If anything thing manages to top Boyhood for me this year I’ll surely bown down.
While I’d love to see more genre Best Picture winners other than Silence of the Lambs and ROTK (should have been FOTR, grrrr, AMPAS) , I doubt that Gothic horror is his ticket to nomination let alone win.
How viable of a Supporting Actress contender do you think Emma Stone is in this? She’s been getting singled out in a lot of the reviews I’ve read–not as much as Keaton or Norton, but enough to make me wonder if she could catch on.
The performance is there and it’s a good one, not quite meaty maybe, she only has two great scenes, but one of them is pretty phenomenal. Whether she gets nominated will depend on how the other contenders will fare.
I’d say she has a lot of respect in the industry and in the Academy because she delivered the best nominations announcement of all time alongside Seth MacFarlane.
The film Russian Ark was shot in one continuous take.
Indeed it was.
Word of advice to Cuaron and Gonzalez Inarritu…
The edit is your friend. Good editing means good storytelling, and lack thereof results in bad storytelling.
An absence of obvious editing does not necessarily equate with bad editing, or bad storytelling.
Since theatrical plays contain a lack of edits, does that mean all plays contain bad storytelling?
@Kane: Well, that’s different. The stage is a totally different medium than film and are constructed different than in movies.
Plays usually have you in one scene in one take, but the way the stories are constructed and told, it makes it interesting and entertaining.
Not bashing on films that have a lack of editing, I’m just asking why there are so many doing it more often?
This is off topic but Kris what do you think of Channing tatum’s chances for a nomination?
Tatum,Benedict cumberbatch and Emma stone all popular actors look ready to earn their first nods.
99 homes , 71,rosewater, wild tales /two days one night,mr turner all playing on Monday. What are you planning on watching
Still trying to figure it out. Maybe ’71, Rosewater and either Mr. Turner or, if I can wait on that a beat, Birdman a second time.
If emma stone gets nominated for best supporting actress, I would be so happy!!!!! she’s a fantastic actress and its about time for het to be considered a serious actress and not just the funny girl