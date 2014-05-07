‘Maleficent’: Angelina Jolie rules over 5 moody new character posters

(CBR) Angelina Jolie is getting into the redemption game later this month as the title character in Disney”s “Maleficent,” director Robert Stromberg”s reimagining of the “Sleeping Beauty” villain. The film stars Jolie as Maleficent, a misunderstood sorceress who gets in over her head when it comes to Princess Aurora, played by “Super 8” alum Elle Fanning.

Both Jolie and Fanning, as well as a bunch of the other actors in the film, are highlighted in several new “Maleficent” character posters. Check them out below:

“Maleficent” hits theaters on May 30.