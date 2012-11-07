‘Man of Steel’ confirmed for 3D and IMAX release

Shocker: Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel” is being released in 3D and IMAX.
Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures made the official announcement earlier today, thereby putting to rest any lingering doubts as to whether the forthcoming Superman flick would be post-converted into the lucrative big-screen formats.
But never fear; Snyder assures us that despite the studios’ decision, he still has the best interests of his audience at heart.
“The film is going to be a visually exciting experience in all formats: 2D, 3D and IMAX,” said the director in a statement. “Anticipating how audiences today embrace 3D, we designed and photographed the movie in a way that would allow ‘Man of Steel” to captivate those movie goers, while respecting fans who prefer a more traditional cinematic experience. We”ve taken great measures to ensure the film and the story come first, and 3D is meant as an enhancement.”
Phew. Thanks Zack.
“Man of Steel” stars Henry Cavill as the titular superhero alongside Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Michael Shannon as General Zod, Russell Crowe as Jor-El, Ayelet Zurer as Lara Lor-Van, Laurence Fishburne as Perry White, and Kevin Costner and Diane Lane as Jonathan and Martha Kent. The film is set for release on June 14, 2013.
Will you be seeing “Man of Steel” in 3D and/or IMAX, or do you prefer a “traditional cinematic experience”? Sound off below.
I’m getting concerned that there has been very little news on the Superman front except for this lame tidbit. There better be a good trailer out by Christmas. I liked the teaser but I need something more substantial to build up my confidence. The lack of info is very troublesome.
I will see it in IMAX/3D first on the midnight showing, then probably see the regular 2D showing later that day. Stop complaining about the lack of info, it’s on track with any other movie as far as trailers and length of time from release. No doubt we will get a comic con quality trailer in front of The Hobbit. If you’ve seen the comic con trailer you wouldn’t be doubting it.
Yeah…a library of books, and hollywood rehashes the same 5 every other year. Another comic/movie that I will not be seeing.