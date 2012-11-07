‘Man of Steel’ confirmed for 3D and IMAX release

Shocker: Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel” is being released in 3D and IMAX.

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures made the official announcement earlier today, thereby putting to rest any lingering doubts as to whether the forthcoming Superman flick would be post-converted into the lucrative big-screen formats.

But never fear; Snyder assures us that despite the studios’ decision, he still has the best interests of his audience at heart.

“The film is going to be a visually exciting experience in all formats: 2D, 3D and IMAX,” said the director in a statement. “Anticipating how audiences today embrace 3D, we designed and photographed the movie in a way that would allow ‘Man of Steel” to captivate those movie goers, while respecting fans who prefer a more traditional cinematic experience. We”ve taken great measures to ensure the film and the story come first, and 3D is meant as an enhancement.”

Phew. Thanks Zack.

“Man of Steel” stars Henry Cavill as the titular superhero alongside Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Michael Shannon as General Zod, Russell Crowe as Jor-El, Ayelet Zurer as Lara Lor-Van, Laurence Fishburne as Perry White, and Kevin Costner and Diane Lane as Jonathan and Martha Kent. The film is set for release on June 14, 2013.

Will you be seeing “Man of Steel” in 3D and/or IMAX, or do you prefer a “traditional cinematic experience”? Sound off below.