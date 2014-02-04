‘Man of Steel’s’ David S. Goyer directing Lionsgate’s ‘The Breach’

and 02.04.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Screenwriter David S. Goyer is ready to get back into directing, as The Hollywood Reporter reveals he”s signed on to helm “The Breach”, Lionsgate”s adaptation of the 2009 action/science fiction novel by Patrick Lee.

“Jack Ryan’s” Lorenzo di Bonaventura has signed on as producer, with Justin Rhodes (“Contract Killers”, “Grassroots”) penning the script.

“The Breach” follows an ex-cop who finds a crashed plane containing passengers were involved in a secret organization named Tangent. The discovery sets off a chain of events involving assassins, alien technology, an Armageddon scenario, the mystery of Tangent and a dangerous portal named the Breach. Lee”s novel is the first in a trilogy.

Goyer optioned “The Breach” himself and independently co-developed the project with di Bonaventura.

The last movie Goyer directed was “The Unborn”, but he”s been heavily involved in Warner Bros. DC Comics-based properties, writing “Man of Steel” and working on its sequel, as well as crafting the script for the in-development “Constantine” television series. He also created Starz”s “Da Vinci”s Demons”, whose second season is set to debut March 22.

TAGSDAVID S. GOYERlionsgateLORENZO DI BONAVENTURAThe Breach

