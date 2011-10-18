Mandy Moore headed for the small screen in new single-camera comedy

ABC has bought a single-camera comedy starring Mandy Moore after a three-network bidding war. The network has given the half-hour project, in which the singer/actress will star as a young newlywed, a put pilot commitment, meaning there’s a better-than-average likelihood the show will be picked up to series. Shawn Levy (“Real Steel”) is attached to direct the pilot, with Bob Fisher (“Wedding Crashers”) writing.

The show potentially represents the first regular TV series gig for Moore, who over the last few years has been concentrating on a feature-film career that never quite took off. Maybe the small screen will be better to her.

The news was broken by Deadline.

Moore’s last film was “Love, Wedding, Marriage”, a romantic comedy opposite Kellan Lutz that nobody saw. It was directed by Dylan McDermott lookalike Dermot Mulroney.

So, who’s excited to see their third-favorite female pop singer from the late ’90s on television? Sound off in the comments!

