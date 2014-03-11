Marc Webb ‘confident’ ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ won’t suffer from villain fatigue

(CBR) When it was revealed that “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” would feature not only Jamie Foxx as Electro but also Paul Giamatti as Rhino and Dane DeHaan as Green Goblin, many fans began to express concern about villain overload, which has been the undoing of more than one superhero-movie sequel. However, director Marc Webb said he”s “confident” his film sidesteps that pitfall.

“It”s about writing,” he told IndieWire at South by Southwest. “We”re aware of those movies and the complaints people had. The main villain is Electro. Every other villain emerges around that. We were careful to make sure the stories entertained. You had to make sure to create obstacles that were difficult to overcome. We wanted to make the physical and emotional obstacles difficult. Rhino is in it for four minutes so it”s a legitimate comparison, but when you see the movie, I”m confident.”

He also addressed his initial hesitation to take on 2012′s “The Amazing Spider-Man” after having only directed one film, the romantic comedy “(500) Days of Summer”.

“It was the stupidest idea I had ever heard,” Webb said. “[Sony chief] Amy Pascal brought it up to me and I thought it was crazy! But of course I was a Spider-Man fan, but more of Peter Parker. It was a tricky time. I had just finished “(500) Days of Summer”. I didn”t know what to do next. And those movies, which are really sacred to people, weren”t that old. They gave me a script I didn”t like. And Amy said, ‘You can”t turn down Spider-Man.” And she was right. It was one of the best decisions I ever made. But to build that up, it was an adventure. Not only being a fan of Spider-Man is one thing but I was really curious about the process and work with people who were up-and-coming like Andrew Garfield but also Sally Field. The opportunities were extraordinary. I”d wake up every day and think about what I”d done right in a past life.”

Opening May 2, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” also stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone and Sally Field.