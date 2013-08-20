Marg Helgenberger will return for 300th episode of ‘CSI’

CBS is stunting things up for the 300th episode of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” bringing back one of the show’s departed favorites.

The network announced on Tuesday (August 20) that the 300th “CSI” episode will air on Wednesday, October 23 and will feature the triumphant return of Marg Helgenberger’s Catherine Willows.

Helgenberger was one of the featured star of “CSI” when the drama premiered and she stuck with the landmark series for 12 seasons before departing in the January 25, 2012 episode.

The 300th episode will find the “CSI” crew dealing with a homicide that has similarities to a case they investigated back in 2000, which prompts flashbacks and introspection as they attempt to crack the cold case.

The late-October episode could be a good opportunity for CBS to begin promotion for Helgenberger’s midseason drama “Intelligence,” which is set to premiere on February 24, 2014 following the run of the limited-series thriller “Hostages.”