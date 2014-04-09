Maria Hill returning to ‘Agents of SHIELD’ in April

(CBR) This week's episode of “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” marked a huge shift in the series, directly affected by the events of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” — and it looks like the connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe will only be strengthened in the show's final six episodes. TV Line reports that Cobie Smulders will return to “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” as Maria Hill during the series' April 29 episode for “a large role” with a possible Coulson/Hill team-up. The May sweeps episode marks the first time Smulders has appeared on the show since the pilot. The end of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” saw the dissolution of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Maria Hill looking for new job opportunities at a very familiar company, and it's likely the “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” episode will follow-up on her new career direction.
That said, Smulders isn't the only Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran headed back to the series for a second appearance — it was recently revealed that Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Nick Fury for the season finale on May 13.
Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancheroen spoke with CBR about this week's big episode, noting there is “always a chance” that characters like Hill and Fury could appear, teasing the final episodes of the season.
“It just makes sense that the military comes into play now that S.H.I.E.L.D. is a questionable organization, and has been infiltrated at its roots by an evil organization,” Tancheroen told CBR. “For the rest of the season, tension is high, trust is thin, and we're just going to have to see how our team tries to hold it together.”
