Mariah Carey sets new album release date for May 6

Mariah Carey”s long-delayed new album will now come out May 6.

The untilted set no longer seems to be called “The Art of Letting Go,” the title announced when the album was first supposed to come out in 2012, and then 2013…

Carey will release a new single from the set, “You”re Mine (Eternal),” on Wednesday (12). Co-written and produced with Rodney Jerkins, the tune also has a remix featuring Trey Songz, which will come out Wednesday as well. A video for the track will bow on MTV at 7:50 p.m. ET Wednesday with Carey hanging out live with Sway for the premiere, followed by an appearance by Carey on BET”s “106th & Park” on Feb. 14.

“You”re Mine (Eternal)” is the fourth new song from Carey in two years following “Triumphant (Get ‘Em),” “Beautiful,” and “The Art of Letting Go.” Carey released the latter in November, only to come back three days later and say the wrong version of the song had been put out. Of the three, only “Beautiful” has been a pop chart success, peaking at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Are you excited about Carey”s new album finally hitting the streets? Do you think it will finally come out then?