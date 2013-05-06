Mariah Carey’s new single with Miguel is ‘Beautiful’: Listen

Mariah Carey and Miguel just released new song “Beautiful” together, and the single may be just what the singing superstar and “American Idol” judge needed.
Miguel: He didn’t need this. Miguel’s good, thanks, still feeling fresh and cool after the success of “Kaleidoscope Dream” last year and is about to set out on the Set The World On Fire Tour with Alicia Keys.
Carey, on the other hand, struggled to get any traction at all with her 2012 song “Triumphant (Get ‘Em).” It didn’t have her voice, nor her “voice,” as guests Meek Mill and Rick Ross took the verses. Subsequent remixes — including the superior retro dance drop — diluted the initial impact and Carey couldn’t seem to gain any long-term favor.
And her “The Great and Powerful Oz” credits song “Almost Home” thudded all the same. It was as though the vocal lines were a placeholder, and she delivered just the same as any recruit could for the same schlocky, plodding ballad.
Here, it’s a pop song, and sweetly so, as Carey flaunts her heart-warming ability to blend with Miguel’s creamy tenor in a duet and take the spotlight with gusto when it’s her turn. It’s a sparkling reminder of what she does, and what she does best.
The keyboards’ countermelody reminds me of OneRepublic’s “Feel Again” while summer-fun beat is sanded down to muffled low-end to clear space for Carey and Miguel’s ageless voices to have their day in the sun. Carey applies her trademark high octave in unison in her first solo phrase, and there’s a brightness as her voice combines with his. It’s like she was smiling — or told to smile — when she hit the mic. It works, and may become a pleasant addition into the 2013 summer jam rotation, if it works out.
This, after a week of ugly press: Carey and her “AI” co-judge Nicki Minaj have been fighting on the show, with Minaj allowing the drama to spill over into her own press time, her Twitter account and, subsequently, onto the pages of the tabloids. Carey, smartly, has been largely silent but still: bad feelings abound. “AI” is currently struggling through its worst ratings in its 16 season history, and is it any surprise?
So forget about that: cue up “#Beautiful,” which is cutely credited “Starring Mariah Carey and Miguel.” What do you think?
This is pure bliss! Summer anthem of 2013!!!!
IIIIIII LOVE THIS SONG, IT’S TRULEY BEAUTIFUL;).
Post a comment.Catchy fun and sooow beautifull , love it!!!
hell no, she was terrible, Miguel was ever so great!!!! and what’s with that hideous model ankle over walk she does on American Idol…doesn’t any one she Mariah so blatanly mocking her????????????
excuse me, in my post I meant to say NIKI mocking and doesn’t any one SEE that? And why id Mariah always looking left when see talks to the contestants…eye evasion is not telling truth..I know she can’t look towards Keith because Niki glares are Mariah, and that truly ruins the rapport and cohesion of the panel
Very nice song for the summer. There is no doubt Ms. M CAN sing and she doesn’t need to take her clothes of to do so. Thumbs up, Mimi
Mariah Carey is in love with herself. a total narcissist. I wanted to puke watching her fondle herself. Or, she had to pee real ad!
she is in love with herself. A total narcissist. looked like she had to pee real bad! video made me want to puke!
Miguel is great, Maria not so much.
Let us remember that it is a video telling their interpretation of a guy admiring a woman. I like it! Miguel and Mariah’s voices mesh very well. I am buying this song!