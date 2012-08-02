Mariah Carey’s ‘Triumphant’ single drops today; hear a snippet now

08.02.12 6 years ago 5 Comments

Set your clocks: The full version of Mariah Carey”s new single, “Triumphant (“Get ‘Em),” will arrive, trumpets blaring, no doubt, at 3:45 EDT on her website, http://www.mariahcarey.com. In the meantime, hear a snippet below.

Her first single in two years, features Rick Ross and Meek Mill, and will be the first release from her 14th studio album, which will come out…well, the label doesn”t really know. According to a press release, more news about the album “will be announced in the months ahead.”

Carey wrote “Triumphant,”  “when I was going through a difficult time and it helped me get through it,” she tweeted, asking that her fans pay special attention “2 the lyrics #win.” Other writers on the song include Jermaine Dupri, Brian Michael Cox, William Roberts, and Robert Williams, according to showbiz411.  From the snippet below, all we know is it talks about going to the mountaintop.

A number of dance remixes are forthcoming.

The news of the new single comes a week after “the earth-shaking announcement,” (yes, her label actually describes it as such) that that Grammy winner is joining “American Idol” as a judge for the 2013 season.

