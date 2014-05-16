Mariah debuts sassy new tune, ‘You Don’t Know What To Do’ with Wale on ‘Today’

Mariah Carey debuted a new song, “You Don”t Know What To Do,” featuring Wale, today on “Today.”

The song starts off classic Mariah with the diva clutching the mic, perched on the top of a grand piano, as she sassily wails about dumping her man because he doesn”t know what to do when it comes to romancing his lady.

Wale then comes in with the male”s perspective rapping about how he”s trying and how he wants another chance.

Carey also performed “Touch My Body” and “Always Be My Baby.”

Then Carey comes back as the song shifts into an uptempo R&B pop track making clear that he is way too late since she used to love him, but she feels brand new that she”s set loose her man. It”s playful and easily the best new track we”ve heard from “Me. I Am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse.” It shows off Carey”s great chops, her attitude and has a fun, catchy great R&B chorus easy to sing along with.