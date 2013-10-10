Whoa: This is what Marilyn Manson looks like without makeup

If you had asked me, with no context, to name the person posing with Steve Little in the photo above, it would have taken me a while before I came up with Marilyn Manson. My first guess would have been been my Aunt Susan, who I haven’t seen since she moved to Palm Springs to work on her art and chakra.

My second would have been one of Liberace’s later-era boyfriends, post-surgery, of course.

Third? A power lesbian from a new Bravo reality series.

But that is indeed a photo of a makeup-less Marilyn Manson, on the set of “Eastbound & Down” where he has been filming an episode. One that I must say I’m quite looking forward to, especially if Marilyn is playing my Aunt Susan.

