Marion Cotillard considers joining ‘Dark Knight Rises,’ but as who?

Although it’s not official yet, it’s starting to look like Marion Cotillard will indeed play a role in “The Dark Knight Rises,” the final Batman film from director Christopher Nolan, and it’s being described by those breaking the story as the “love interest” for the movie.
I would be surprised if this is a throwaway character, and much of the speculation around the role has centered on Talia Al Ghul, daughter to Ra’s al Ghul, played by Liam Neeson in the first film. In the comics, Talia is one of the most significant romantic matches for Bruce Wayne, having actually fathered Damian Wayne, the fifth Robin. Talia would certainly bring the film series full-circle, and there were many early reports that she was being brought into the continuity in some way.
What drives me crazy during the period between Batman movies is the way fans tie themselves in knots over what did or didn’t happen in the comics, and what that means to the movies. By now, it should be apparent that Christopher Nolan hasn’t been following any established continuity to the letter. Instead, he’s allowed himself and his creative team to play with various elements from throughout the entire mythology of Batman. I’m hoping he does the same thing as a producer on Zack Snyder’s “Superman,” and it looks to me like that’s going to be the case on “The Amazing Spider-Man” over at Sony, too, as well as “X-Men: First Class”.
We are entering the second real stage of the age of the superhero movie, and I think conversations about how close something is or isn’t to a particular run of a comic book are irrelevant. For the films to work… for any of these films to really work as movies… there has to be a freedom to build something as a film franchise first, and as an adaptation second.
Let’s see who Cotillard is playing. Let’s see how Nolan plans to close out the story he’s been building over the first two films, particularly since he’s had to rethink his use of the Joker. Let’s see if he’s going to try to connect both Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Cotillard by birth to fallen fathers in the form of Carmine Falcone and Ra’s Al Ghul. If so, this final film really needs to deal with Bruce Wayne officially and conclusively putting his own damaged family issues behind him, something that has to happen if he ever hopes to be the fully realized version of Batman.
Whatever the case, it’s an exciting time, because we’re finally seeing real choices by Nolan, and not just fanboy wishlisting that gets bounced around the Internet echo chamber to fill the void of real news on the movie. We’re getting close, and as a result, there should be a trickle of solid information and then a flood of it. Rejoice, Batfans, because the Dark Knight is indeed about to rise.
Before they announced Hathaway i was betting on Cotillard for Catwoman… now who knows, Talia could be very cool.
And have there been Robin rumors floating around? I feel like Nolan said “no Robin evar,” but i kinda think you need Robin to complete the arc and make Batman take real responsibility, and would love to see Kodi Smit-Mcphee or someone – a real KID introduced as Robin… but then that would be one more strand in what seems to be becoming an already crowded film…
i will wait. anxious. o man.
No no no no no. No Robin. Nolan has really focused on building a realistic world and a 10-15 year old kid fighting beside Batman would destroy that. Now if they made the sidekick Nightwing and maybe had him as another vigilante who picks up some of the slack when Batman is forced to run from the cops. Then Batman could bring him into the fold. That would maybe work, but I still don’t see any sidekicks being introduced.
See for me Robin only works as a kid. He’s an orphan stuck in the same situation as Bruce was, and in taking him on Wayne needs to adopt this more mature, parent/role-model/drill-sergeant persona, for the good of the kid, and maybe considerations of legacy. No way is Nolan’s Batman letting another grown-ass man into his game. Nightwing IMO only works as a character because Batman schooled n raised him – as just some new vigilante, the character has no weight. Plus, there’s something dangerous about Batman rolling around with some kid, which is kinda cool…
Obviously getting way ahead of ourselves here, but still.
I just think if you put Robin in this movie turns into KickAss. That is not what I want from Nolan’s last batman movie.
Well said Drew!
…Broken fathers? I think that may be somewhat off the mark. Clearly, if JGL and Cotillard are playing the roles we like to think they are, then lineage and legacies will be central to the drama between the figures of Bruce, Talia and Falcone’s heir. And you make a trenchant point in saying that Wayne needs to learn to let go of his own guilt and regret in order to ascend and embody, as he says to Alfred in BATMAN BEGINS, “something more”. What you wrote about becoming the “fully realized Batman” rings true to Nolan’s use of theme over the first and second films, and the title for his third suggests the climax Nolan has been guiding the character toward over the arc of the story. Unless somehow neither of these two character reveals are borne out, it seems like we may have a tangible grasp on the substance of the last film.
Has Joseph Gordon-Levitt said he will be a part of The Dark Night Rises? I thought Nolan said he wasn’t going to use him.
I like Marion Cotillard and would welcome her in just about any movie. It does, however, feel that Nolan is getting lazy by just casting his Inception stars.
And Martin Scorsese is lazy by making multiple movies with Robert De Niro and Leonardo Di Caprio and Tim Burton is lazy by using Johnny Depp so much and Tony Scott is lazy for making five films with Denzel Washington and Quentin Tarantino needs to stop using Uma Thurman out of sheer laziness, not to mention Nolan being so lazy as to use Christian Bale for The Prestige in between Batman films. They are all so lazy! Shame on them!
“this final film really needs to deal with Bruce Wayne officially and conclusively putting his own damaged family issues behind him, something that has to happen if he ever hopes to be the fully realized version of Batman”
I disagree, Drew. I’ve always bought in to Frank Millers take on Batman, that the murder of his parents drives him to make sure no one suffers at the hands of criminals the way his parents did. No matter the cost financially, physically or emotionally.
I think we needed a scene in TDK of Bruce waking up in a cold sweat after another nightmare of his parents being murdered. That’s what drives him. People often argue if Batman is crazy or not. I say it makes him crazier if he’s “well adjusted” and just does what he does because “no one else can.” No. He does it because he HAS to.
Bruce Wayne died on that bloody night in crime alley.
There is only The Batman now.
If that were true, he would not have pursued Rachel, nor would he have been so invested in Harvey Dent’s success. Certainly Batman has become the dominant part of the personality but Bruce Wayne is still very much alive.
Ryan, he is alive, but I think TDK showed us that Batman is winning the identity fight. In that film (and at the end of BEGINS), Rachel correctly called out that the public Bruce (and, slowly, the private/”real” Bruce) were being subsumed or used as false fronts for Batman. Bruce “needs” Batman…or, more correctly, Batman simply uses Wayne as a means to live and have the resources he needs. Interestingly, this third film could close on a note similar to the third film from the original series, with Batman accepting himself and his crusade, no longer fighting it or seeing it as a limited engagement.
I actually want them to follow the knightfall storyline and end the film with Bane breaking batmans back.
Nolan has always had a global element in his Batman films. In the first film Wayne trains in China and faces a global domination plot from Ra’s Al Ghul. In the second film we got Nolan’s take on global terrorism and war. I would like to see the Al Ghul’s return. Nolan’s Batman has not stay confined to Gothman but has always looked at the globe. I hope Nolan is lying about Bane and that Tom Hardy has been hired to play a younger version of Ra’s Al Ghul after he has gone through his lazarus pit (it can revive people from death). Hopefully Liam Neeson makes a cameo (I know he says he is not going to be a part of Batman anymore). This will allow the last person to deal with the most important thread in Batman mortality. Wayne learns of mortality through his parents death but to see Al Ghul revived to become immortal will raise all sorts of questions about how long Batman the man can go on fighting crime and the limits of his own power to save the world.
It’s been established in Nolan’s world that Al Ghul’s “immortality” is through the passing on of the name Ra’s Al Ghul generation to generation. The entity is immortal, the man was not. Maybe that would tie into Batman finding a young protege (one of the Robins, but not identified as so by name), someone to whom he can pass the Bat-mantle.
Um… Talia actually birthed Damian… Bruce Wayne fathered him.
Not pinning anything on you Drew but I’ve decided I’m officially checking out of speculative or any reporting on this movie for the rest of the way. It’s already been just too much with every single whisper from the production turned into a foghorn by fans and online reportage and I do feel like any more is going to actively diminish my ability to enjoy any part of it when it finally gets here.
I’m glad Cotillard is in and I figured she would be after Inception since Nolan clearly likes to work within the stables he creates (though I selfishly wanted her as Selina).
It would be cool if they channel ‘When In Rome’ for Selina’s arc as it would jive with the Year One/Long Halloween/Dark Victory stuff that colors what has already been done.
Also I get completely get that for some people no amount of speculation or pre-knowledge is enough so I’m not really chiding that approach – just hopeful I can make it to release without knowing any more. My ticket’s already sold I don’t want it to be worthless when the show finally comes to town.