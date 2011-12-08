Marisa Tomei and Joshua Jackson will be ‘Inescapable’ in upcoming thriller

Oscar winner Marisa Tomei and “Fringe” star Joshua Jackson are joining the political thriller “Inescapable” for writer-director Ruba Nadda (“Cairo Time”).

They join lead actor Alexander Siddig (“Kingdom of Heaven”), who plays a journalist who must return to his homeland of Syria after his daughter is kidnapped. He is aided in his search by a former flame (Tomei). According to Deadline.com, Jackson will play an American embassy official who not be entirely what he seems.

Tomei had a busy 2011, co-starring in George Clooney’s “The Ides of March,” the all-star “Crazy Stupid Love” and the legal thriller “The Lincoln Lawyer,” alongside Matthew McConaughey. In addition to her Oscar win for “My Cousin Vinny,” she was also nominated for her work in 2005’s “In the Bedroom” and 2008’s “The Wrestler.”

Jackson, currently starring on “Fringe,” will soon appear opposite Bruce Willis and Catherine Zeta-Jones in “Lay the Favorite.”

