Mark Hamill discusses the wonderful surprise of ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’

Okay, now it’s getting exciting.
There is no Luke Skywalker but Mark Hamill. At least, that’s always been the way I’ve felt about it. While Harrison Ford is the one who became the giant movie star, what Hamill had going for him was the feeling that he belonged in the world of “Star Wars” completely. Watch him dealing with the mundane details of the world, like doing the maintenance on the droids or seasoning his meal in Yoda’s home or any of a million other little things he does that sell it as real. It goes beyond talking about performance for me, and all I can really say is that as a seven or a ten or a thirteen year old kid seeing the “Star Wars” films for the first time, Hamill was a big part of making me completely believe in that universe.
In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Hamill compared the announcement that there will be an “Episode VII” to finding a pair of jeans in the closet with a $20 in the pocket. That’s probably my favorite reaction to the new “Star Wars” movies so far, and Hamill confirms what Lucas said initially, that he’d already started speaking to the principal cast.
Say what you want about Lucas, but I really respect that he told Ford, Hamill, and Fisher that he would not recast their roles if they didn’t want to be in the movies. According to Hamill, they are now starting to have conversations that also include Michael Arndt, who is writing the new trilogy, and Kathleen Kennedy, the new head of Lucasfilm. It’s a pretty great read overall in terms of how open Hamill is. He’s been Luke Skywalker a lot longer than JJ Abrams has been involved in the project, so if they’re going to try to practice the Bad Robot brand of total secrecy, someone’s going to have to figure out how to get Hamill onboard.
He doesn’t really seem to know much more about which story is being told in the new films than anyone else. He says he assumes the movies will deal with the offspring of the classic characters, but that’s just a guess, the same way it has been when everyone else has mentioned that idea. Hamill comments on the stand-alone movies they’re planning to make, and he talks about how much they discussed that sort of thing on the sets of the original films.
I know that someone in our comments section the other day brought up Peter Mayhew, saying how you can’t have Han Solo return without Chewbacca, but I’ve heard that Mayhew’s health may not be up to the challenge. That’s a bummer. I love Mayhew’s work, and I think he’s another one of those invisible key pieces of what works about the series. He gave a great set of performances, and if Chewbacca is going to return, I’d hope he was the first call. If he can’t do it, though, I’m not sure I could handle the character being written out completely. If they did have to recast the part, can I be the first to suggest Derek Mears should be at the top of Lucasfilm’s list? Abrams should feel free to ask Gore Verbinski or the guys at Spectral Motion or John Carpenter or the “Friday The 13th” producers about how great Mears is at bringing to life large-scale costume/make-up roles. He’s a hell of an actor, and he just happens to be Wookiee-sized.
Hamill did the interview to support the release of “Sushi Girl” on DVD and Blu-ray, and he’s also in the low-budget videogame-themed comedy “Virtually Heroes,” which I reviewed at Sundance. I think a lot of times, filmmakers cast him for what they see as a nostalgic/iconic value, while in the world of voice-acting, I think he’s been given a chance to play a huge range of roles and he’s cast for his fantastic versatility more than for who he is.
I’m thrilled to hear him talking about how much fun he’s having with the news so far, and I’m sure we’ll be hearing these same types of conversations about Carrie Fisher in the very near future.
“Star Wars: Episode VII” is set for release in 2015.
I think Chewie died in the books, so depending on the story timeline the character may have already passed away.
I will be very interested to see how close the movies stay to the EU. I’m guessing not too much, though anything is possible.
I thought Disney / Lucasfilm announced that the EU was being discarded for the new films and wouldn’t adhere to any of it whatsoever?
I had not heard that though I haven’t been paying much attention. I expect them to move beyond the storyline of the novels, but it would be a shame and a bit surprising for them to abandon the back story.
It’s pretty much impossible to do another film without adhering to the EU. It would have to branch off of what’s already there. He’d have to be just plain stupid to try and go against what he has laid out in front of him.
I hope it doesn’t involve anyone’s kids.
That stand-by story plot is very worn out, not just in general, but particularly with Lucasfilm movies: LAST CRUSADE, the prequels, KINGDOM OF THE CRYSTAL SKULL.
Oh, I love The Last Crusade. I think Connery makes a great dad for Indy. He shows both sides of the character-the professor and the adventurer, just in reverse proportion. That’s why the thing I hate most about Crystal Skull is Shia LaBoeuf. The son of Harrison Ford and the grandson of Sean Connery should be a much more interesting character.
Still, I agree with you regarding Star Wars. One of the great annoyances in Star Wars is Lucas’s obsession with making everybody intricately connected to everybody else. I don’t see TLC as the same thing, though, because Indy obviously had *some* father, so why not show him?
I don’t know what I what Episodes VII-IX to be. I’m much more excited for the “stand alone” movies.
Empire Strikes Back features the best performance of Yoda largely because Mark Hamill totally sold that he wasn’t performing opposite a muppet, but training with an 800-year-old venerable Jedi master.
There was not a trace of irony in his performance.
Spot-on observations, Drew.
By the time Return of the Jedi hit, Hamill seemed to be the one principle that was really working to improve his performance and not sleepwalk through it. He is definitely the highlight of that film. But I have to admit, as much as I love Star Wars and grew up watching it on TV, his role as The Joker rivals Skywalker for his most iconic for me. I consider him to be half of THE quintessential version of the character, beating out all comers, including Heath Ledger.
Mark Hamill’s performance in the first Star Wars movie is so underrated. For comparison look to Michael York as D’Artagnan in the THREE MUSKETEERS. York’s a good actor but he’s clearly only playing a naive country bumpkin, while Hamill as Luke just was one!
Drew’s comments regarding Hamill’s performance was something that hadn’t consciously occurred to me. They have given me a reason to go watch the OT again (not that I needed much of one anyway)
It would be the most badass thing ever if Mark went into near seclusion until ep 7 came out and shows up on screen as one of the most ripped 63 year olds you’ve ever seen. Sinewy and scarred and the metal hand with no flesh on it anymore.
Mark Hamill guest starred on Chuck and wasn’t recognized even by fans who were watching for him. I’d say him showing up as a ripped 53-yo isn’t happening. (Don’t get me wrong, I woul like it too.)
Totally agree Drew. Hamill always dealt with the SW universe like he had lived there. His line readings always rang true to the age of his character. And yes, I skipped high school to see the opening of Jedi and the sail barge scene was totally badass!
I don’t know how they’re going to cast Carrie Fisher unless they get her to agree to at least a 40 lb weight loss. Fat Princess Leia would ruin the film instantly, and Fisher is fat as a fat cat in a fat hat.
Derek Mears IS NOT tall enough.
Dan is correct – Chewie died in the book series, but as the story goes, his son Lobacca joined the cause. So a new son, and a new actor is not out of the question