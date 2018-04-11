It Sounds Like Mark Hamill Is Done With ‘Star Wars’

As the elder statesman of Star Wars, Mark Hamill is more outspoken than most of his co-stars (Harrison “You Can Type This Sh*t, But You Can’t Say It” Ford excepted). He publicly criticized The Last Jedi writer Rian Johnson’s direction for Luke Skywalker, shared the correct order to watch the films, and revealed the big change in The Force Awakens for Episode VIII. Hamill is the (now-bearded) face of Star Wars, but it sounds like he’s done with the franchise.
When discussing the on-screen death of Ford’s Han Solo and the real-life passing of Carrie Fisher, Hamill told ABC News, “It really has tarnished my ability to enjoy it to its fullest. You were asking earlier, ‘Are you gonna come back?’ I don’t care anymore, on that level. Because Han Solo is gone, Luke is gone. You just can’t get the band back together the way you wanted it to be, and it shouldn’t be that way. It is what it is. Rather than being sorry that we can’t have more of her, I’m just grateful that we had the time with her that we did.”
There’s been some talk of Luke, who heroically died at the end of The Last Jedi, returning in the J.J. Abrams-directed Episode IX, like Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Special Edition Hayden Christensen before him. But based on Hamill’s comments, he might be over with hokey religions and ancient weapons.
(Via ABC News)
He would have played Luke until he passed. I think from his comments in the press and on the documentary that he isn’t a fan of the direction that Johnson took the series. For all of the Kathleen Kennedy talk of her being the guardian of Lucas’ vision for Star Wars, I can’t believe she didn’t step in and nix Luke being an embittered old hermit afraid of being the Jedi he was trained and destined to be.
That’s because Kathleen Kennedy is an administrator not a storyteller. She empowered other creators to cobble togethor the “new” Star Wars universe as they went along.
@Carmelo If you read what happened with Solo, seems to me that once she believed the directors weren’t carrying out her vision, they were canned and Ron Howard was brought in.
He’ll be back.
This.
The comment he made was specifically about Carrie Fisher and the idea that the ‘original three’ would get to hang around for the new films. That’s why he said “on that level” — great job with the clickbaiting.
well I mean he’s dead so…..
and anyone bitching about them killing off the original group, that’s what abrams does. Look at star Trek, hey we’ll have 1 original character but oops here’s a black hole to a different time line so everything is different. that’s what he did with Star Wars. these 3 films (7,8,9) are made to bring in the new group, show the old group as a tribute and kill them off so he can start his own story. So look for Chewie, C3po, R2d2, and Leia to die in the next film.