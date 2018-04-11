It Sounds Like Mark Hamill Is Done With ‘Star Wars’

#Star Wars
Senior Pop Culture Editor
04.11.18 8 Comments
mark hamill not returning star wars

LUCASFILM

As the elder statesman of Star Wars, Mark Hamill is more outspoken than most of his co-stars (Harrison “You Can Type This Sh*t, But You Can’t Say It” Ford excepted). He publicly criticized The Last Jedi writer Rian Johnson’s direction for Luke Skywalker, shared the correct order to watch the films, and revealed the big change in The Force Awakens for Episode VIII. Hamill is the (now-bearded) face of Star Wars, but it sounds like he’s done with the franchise.

When discussing the on-screen death of Ford’s Han Solo and the real-life passing of Carrie Fisher, Hamill told ABC News, “It really has tarnished my ability to enjoy it to its fullest. You were asking earlier, ‘Are you gonna come back?’ I don’t care anymore, on that level. Because Han Solo is gone, Luke is gone. You just can’t get the band back together the way you wanted it to be, and it shouldn’t be that way. It is what it is. Rather than being sorry that we can’t have more of her, I’m just grateful that we had the time with her that we did.”

There’s been some talk of Luke, who heroically died at the end of The Last Jedi, returning in the J.J. Abrams-directed Episode IX, like Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Special Edition Hayden Christensen before him. But based on Hamill’s comments, he might be over with hokey religions and ancient weapons.

(Via ABC News)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSLuke SkywalkerMARK HAMILLStar Wars

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 5 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 5 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP