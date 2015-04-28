Mark Ruffalo would really like to buy his daughters some Black Widow merchandise

If you're just joining us, last week it became clear Black Widow was conspicuously absent from the available “Age of Ultron” swag. A hashtag on Twitter, #WheresNatasha even made the rounds.

Now Mark Ruffalo – aka The Hulk – is very nicely asking for more Black Widow options for his kids.

.@Marvel we need more #BlackWidow merchandise for my daughters and nieces. Pretty please. – Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 29, 2015

Have we reached peak “Where's Black Widow?” when even the stars of the movie are chiming in?