Mark Ruffalo would really like to buy his daughters some Black Widow merchandise

#Avengers
04.28.15

If you're just joining us, last week it became clear Black Widow was conspicuously absent from the available “Age of Ultron” swag. A hashtag on Twitter, #WheresNatasha even made the rounds. 

Now Mark Ruffalo – aka The Hulk – is very nicely asking for more Black Widow options for his kids.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Have we reached peak “Where's Black Widow?” when even the stars of the movie are chiming in? 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Avengers
TAGSAge of UltronAVENGERSBLACK WIDOWMARK RUFFALOWheres Natasha

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP